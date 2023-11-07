A council van ripped up a cricket pitch last week when it drove across it after days of heavy rain.

The Cityparks vehicle drove across the grassed square in Wish Park last Tuesday, leaving deep tyre tracks.

It’s not know why was in the park.

It comes after organised sport was banned on the park’s football pitch earlier this summer by Brighton and Hove City Council because of dangerously uneven ground.

Des O’Dell, from the Friends of Wish Park, said: “The cricket square hasn’t been protected since July. It hasn’t had a rope around it. Now it’s got to a state where it’s really badly damaged.

“Cityparks drove over it – I don’t know what they were doing down there.

“That could have been avoided by having a rope around it.”

Brighton and Hove News asked the council last Wednesday how the van came to drive over the pitch.

Today, we were sent a statement from lead councillor for the environment Tim Rowkins, who did not say why it was there.

He said: “We’d like to apologise to users of Wish Park for the damage to some of the grass last week caused by a council vehicle being driven on it.

“This is clearly not acceptable, particularly given recent disruption to the use of other sporting facilities at the park following the hosting of events.

“The damage appears to be relatively superficial, and we expect the grass to make a full recovery, but this is obviously a situation we want to ensure doesn’t happen again.”