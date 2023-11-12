Brighton and Hove Albion ring the enforced changes against the Blades at the Amex today (Sunday 12 November).

Jason Steele and Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte and Adam Lallana are all due to start, with Ansu Fati up front.

Jakub Moder makes his long-awaited return, with a place on the bench after over 18 months out.

Eighteen-year-old Mark O’Mahony and 19-year-old Benecio Baker-Boaitey are also on the bench today, along with 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood.

They join the likes of Joao Pedro, Carlos Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman.

Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan and James Milner are all out injured, joining Julio Enciso, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck in the treatment room.

Brighton start in eighth place in the table, with 18 points from 11 matches. Sheffield United have four points from 11 games and are rooted to the foot of the table.

United notched up their first league win of the season against Wolves last weekend but haven’t managed consecutive top-flight matches since July 2020.