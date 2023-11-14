Fire services are tackling a roof fire in Coldean this afternoon.

Six engines are at the scene on Hawkhurst Road, where smoke can be seen in the residential area.

No injuries have been reported, but fire crews are having to use breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is asking members of the public to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut.

Bus services – including the 5B, 24, 26, 74, and 75 – are being diverted along Coldean Lane in both directions.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “ESFRS was called at 3.03pm on 14 November 2023 to reports of a fire in a roof at a house on Hawkhurst Road, Brighton.

“As of 15.25, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and several officers have been sent to the scene.

“Crews are using breathing apparatus while tackling the fire.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed against the smoke.

“There are no reports of injuries.”