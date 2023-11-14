Firefighters are tackling a roof fire in Coldean this afternoon (Tuesday 14 November).

Six fire engines are at the scene, in Hawkhurst Road, where smoke can be seen in the residential area.

No injuries have been reported but fire crews are having to use breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is asking members of the public to avoid the area and keep windows and doors shut.

Bus services – including the 5B, 24, 26, 74, and 75 – are being diverted along Coldean Lane in both directions.

The fire service said: “ESFRS was called at 3.03pm on Tuesday 14 November to reports of a fire in a roof at a house in Hawkhurst Road, Brighton.

“As of 3.25pm, six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and several officers have been sent to the scene.

“Crews are using breathing apparatus while tackling the fire.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed against the smoke.

“There are no reports of injuries.”