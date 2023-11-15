A number of buses became stuck at a crossroads at the start of roadworks tonight (Wednesday 15 November) when the diversion route was also closed.

Brighton and Hove Buses warned passengers about the problems in a series of tweets.

The company said: “With apologies, the road maintenance due to commence in Western Road this evening has begun.

“We were due to divert our service via Montpelier Road in both directions.

“Due to the contractors also closing Montpelier Road unexpectedly, we are currently trying to contact the contractors as our buses are stuck at the Western Road crossroads.

“As soon as we have an update on diversion details, we will post on here and on our socials.

“Apologies again for any inconvenience caused by this.”

Shortly afterwards, the bus company tweeted again: “Due to road resurfacing along Western Road overnight, there will be a road closure of Western Road and services will be on diversion between Palmeira Square and Churchill Square in both directions between 9pm and 5am.

“We will be unable to serve Brunswick Place, Norfolk Square and Waitrose.

“Passengers are advised to use either Palmeira Square or Churchill Square (eastbound) and Imperial Arcade (westbound).

“The diversion route will be as follows: eastbound is Palmeira Square, Davigdor Road, the Seven Dials and Regent Hill to Churchill Square.

“Westbound is via Imperial Arcade, the Seven Dials, Davigdor Road and Holland Road back to Palmeira Square.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said that more work in Western Road was planed for the week starting Monday 11 December and for a week next summer on dates to be decided.