Detectives are hunting a gang of distraction thieves who stole cash from women at the Harvester on Brighton seafront.

Sussex Police today released newly obtained CCTV images of people they want to speak to about the theft at the Madeira Drive restaurant on August 18 at about 1pm.

Two women who had just been to a bank in North Street, Brighton went into the restaurant with cash.

Inside the restaurant it is believed a group distracted them by spilling liquid in order to steal the money.

The first suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s with short dark hair, wearing a white hooded top, jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as an Asian man in his 40s with dark hair, wearing a black flat cap, green jumper, grey trousers, dark shoes and carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, blue and white striped polo shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

The fourth suspect is described as an Asian man wearing glasses, a black puffer-style jacket, and jeans.

The fifth suspect is described as a woman in her 50s or 60s, wearing a white blouse, a black jacket when entering the premises, with black trousers, and with a light blue sun hat that obscured her face. She was also carrying a black handbag and a light blue tote bag.

Witnesses, anyone who can identify the suspects or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 quoting serial 1015 of 18/08/2023.