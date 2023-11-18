The second 2024 instalment of ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ new music discovery night has been announced. The aim of these monthly events which take place in Brighton is to spotlight the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time around the four selected artists that will be playing at The Hope & Ruin on Wednesday 7th February will be Bishopskin, Nina Winder-Lind, RY-GUY and Van Zon.

Let’s find out more about these artists…..

Bishopskin

Conceived as a lockdown project by vocalist Tiger Nicholson and guitarist James Donovan (formerly of HMLTD), expansive nine-piece Bishopskin have gained notoriety for their eccentric and dynamic live performances. On their recent debut album ‘Babble,’ the group sings their ‘prayers to the wind,’ recounts tales of ‘old man England on the moor,’ and reworks 14th Century Latin hymns, blending folk, blues and punk to craft a distinctive sound. Their very existence is a rebellion against modernity, an escapist journey into fantasies of a mythologized, William Blake-esque England through folk revivalism and the avant-garde. Backed by BBC Music Introducing, So Young Magazine and Rough Trade, Bishopskin have quickly amassed plaudits and even collaborated with members of Fat White Family and Black Midi. Live, they recently sold out The Lexington, supported Opus Kink at Village Underground and have previously shared the stage with bands like The Last Dinner Party and WOOZE.

linktr.ee/Bishopskin

Nina Winder-Lind

Away from her integral role as the vocalist and cellist in spellbinding Brighton quartet The New Eves, Nina Winder-Lind’s solo work intertwines poetry, mythology and rock ‘n’ roll, resulting in something cinematic and evocative. Following in the footsteps of the uncompromising Hildegard of Bingen, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Patti Smith, Nina approaches her songs with absolute devotion. Supported by a powerful band of close friends, including fellow New Eves member Ella Russell, Nina’s performances are both ferocious and heart-wrenching, creating a hauntingly beautiful experience. Her 2023 highlights include releasing a mesmerizing three-track single, ‘The Spirit Is Carnal’, and performing stellar shows with other folk-tinged trailblazers like Mary In The Junkyard and Skydaddy.

linktr.ee/ninawinderlind

RY-GUY

Brixton-based RY-GUY brings a fresh vision of modern psychedelia, seamlessly weaving influences like surrealism and afro-futurism into his uniquely nuanced songs. His recent self-released five-track EP, ‘As The Light Leaks,’ stands as a refined yet authentically raw collection that Rough Trade likened to Blur, Pink Floyd and Sly & The Family Stone. During 2023, RY-GUY supported Skinny Pelembe at Scala London, appeared at Live at Leeds Festival and graced the Nice Swan-curated stage at Beyond The Music Festival in Manchester. Meanwhile, recognition from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music as his New Music Fix spotlight artist, coupled with features in So Young Magazine and more, has propelled RY-GUY’s music to expanding audiences.

linktr.ee/ryguy.ryguy

Van Zon

Experimental post-rockers Van Zon played their debut show in June 2023, swiftly solidifying their status as one of Brighton’s most inventive and thrilling newcomers. The enigmatic five-piece, featuring multiple lead vocalists, guitar, violin, keys, clarinet, bass and drums, seamlessly blend elements of baroque pop, jazz, psychedelia and folk to create a progressive, majestic and otherworldly sound. While they have yet to unveil any official releases, Van Zon have gained significant early momentum on the local live circuit, ticking off venues like Green Door Store, The Prince Albert, The Pipeline and The Rossi Bar and playing shows with a host of other exciting bands, including Honeyglaze, Flip Top Head, The New Eves and C Turtle.

linktr.ee/vanzonvanzon

Advance tickets for this event on Wednesday 7th February are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Just in case you missed it, the first ‘Hidden Herd Presents’ of 2024 will be happening at The Hope & Ruin on 24th January and will feature Nukuluk, Polite Bureaux, Nina Kohout and Own World. Tickets for that event can be purchased HERE.