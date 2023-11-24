The council has bought a £10 million block of flats in Brighton as housing chiefs step up their efforts to ease the waiting list.

The 38 flats on the site of the old Whitehawk clinic include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes. Two of the flats are wheelchair-accessible.

Brighton and Hove City Council bought the block – known as the Kubic Apartments – from the developer Martin Homes.

The deal was completed last week for the flats, which have not been previously occupied, and while the sale price has not been published, it has been estimated at £10 million to £12 million.

In 2017, the council completed building 57 flats on the site of the old library about 400 yards down the hill – at Kite Place, on the corner of Findon Road.

The council spent £14 million on the scheme – or just under £250,000 a flat – on land that it already owned.

The Kubic Apartment flats are expected to be let at council rents to people on the housing register and could enable existing tenants to downsize from a bigger property, freeing family homes.

Councillors agreed to set aside extra money for the purchase earlier this year with and today (Friday 24 November) Labour councillor Gill Williams praised the deal.

Councillor Williams, who chairs the council’s Housing and New Homes Committee, said: “Providing more council homes is a top priority and buying this complete block of flats provides a substantial boost of 38 additional homes.

“These are good-quality flats which will be let to council tenants at social rents and we look forward to the first residents moving in.”

Martin Homes said: “We are delighted to have completed on the sale of 38 high-quality sustainable apartments to the local authority for much-needed socially rented homes for the residents of Brighton and Hove.

“This is a great example of the private and public sector working together for societal good.

“We are continuing to explore further opportunities where we, at Martin Homes, can support the city’s housing needs whether with the local authority again or privately and, in turn, support local economic growth.

“We are looking forward to working positively with the council in the near future.”

Councillor Williams said: “The purchase is just one of a range of innovative ways we’re increasing the supply of council housing in the city.

“We’re building new homes through our New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme and the Homes for Brighton and Hove partnership and buying back former council homes through our Home Purchase Policy.”

The council said: “A total of 127 new council homes – a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats – are nearing completion in Coldean Lane, Coldean.

“These are part of a development by Homes for Brighton and Hove, a partnership between the council and affordable housing provider Hyde.

“The development, which is called Denman Place, also includes a further 115 flats which will be available through Hyde as shared ownership homes.

“It is the second project to be delivered by Homes for Brighton and Hove. The partnership’s first project was completed at Quay View, in St James Square, off Wellington Road, Portslade in the summer, providing 49 council flats and 55 shared ownership flats.

“The council’s New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme has delivered 269 new council-rented homes across 15 sites so far – most recently, the award-winning development of Jay Court and Perching Court, in Portslade.

“Work is currently under way on four new council homes in Frederick Street in the city centre – and work is due to start shortly on three new homes in Rotherfield Crescent, Hollingbury.

“A further 264 homes – including 212 on the Moulsecoomb Housing and Community Hub Project – have planning approval and are progressing through the development process.

“Proposals are also in the pipeline for five other new developments of council homes. If approved the developments would deliver a total of more than 100 one, two and three-bedroom homes on council-owned sites at the former Hollingbury Library site, the former Portslade Village Centre, Windlesham House, Swanborough Drive and Oakley House.

“As well as building new housing, the council is also buying back former council homes sold under the ‘right to buy’ through the ‘home purchase policy’.

“Since the policy was introduced in 2017 more than 290 homes have been brought back into council ownership.”