Drains and gullies should be kept clear to reduce the risk and frequency of flooding, according to a Conservative councillor.

Anne Meadows represents Patcham and Hollingbury, parts of which have long been prone to flooding and where waste water was filmed bubbling up in the street in recent months.

She believes that flooding has been made worse by drains and gullies that Brighton and Hove City Council is failing to clear properly.

And she plans to raise the problem at a meeting of the full council on Thursday (14 December).

The problem was the subject of a question by Hove resident Nigel Furness at the last meeting of the full council in October.

Mr Furness said that the council used to use machines known as “gulley suckers” routinely to clear the drains so that water ran off the roads efficiently during heavy downpours.

But gullies overgrown with weeds and blocked with the seasonal leaf-fall, combined with another wetter than usual autumn, have led to a significant number of surface floods.

As well as the usual risks linked to flooding, a number of drivers and cyclists have reported that the build up of surface water has hidden hundreds of potholes.

This has created an additional layer of hazards, led to some vehicle damage and placed drivers, cyclists and pedestrians at extra risk of injury.

Another Conservative councillor, Samer Bagaeen, plans to highlight similar problems in his own ward, Westdene and Hove Park.

Parked cars were blamed for missed gully and drain clearances in Nevill Close in September 2021 and March this year, with the next clearance not due until September next year.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “Winter maintenance teams require full access to the gullies in order for them to be able to open the lid and use cleaning equipment.

“But they are unable to offer ad-hoc cleansing unless there is a direct safety issue and unable to put in place ‘no parking’ orders ahead of gully cleaning.

“We are calling for an officer report to offer benchmarking with other local highway authorities in comparable cities and for the powers to erect notices in residential areas in advance of the gully emptying and cleaning works.”

This would, he said, “improve communication and reduce the risk of vehicles blocking access to the gullies”.

The text of the proposed motion said: “Blocked gullies and drains are leading to significant flooding issues within our communities when there is heavy rainfall and that this is causing great difficulty for many residents.

“The inability for temporary parking restrictions in roads where gullies and drains are due to be cleared or the moving of vehicles parked over gullies and drains leads to them not being cleared for years at a time.

“There are far too many blocked drains and gullies, with around 800 identified across Brighton and Hove in 2022.”

The motion is due to be debated at the full council meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (14 December). The meeting is scheduled to start at 4.30pm and to be webcast on the council’s website.