The suffragette Mary Clarke was honoured with the freedom of the city of Brighton and Hove at a special council meeting this afternoon (Thursday 14 December).

At Hove Town Hall, members of Brighton and Hove City Council praised her dedication to the cause of winning votes for women as organiser of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU).

Mary Jane Clarke was Emmeline Pankhurst’s sister and the organiser of the WSPU in Brighton in 1909 and 1910.

Her great-great-niece Briony Goulden accepted the honour, accompanied by her daughters Sylvie and Lena Goulden.

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey proposed the motion to honour Clarke, saying: “It is only thanks to women like Mary that I can stand here, that women like me can enter politics and continue the fight for women’s rights.

“There is still so much to fight for. I want this award to be the first step in celebrating her legacy.

“I want every girl and woman in our great city to know about Mary Clarke and what she did for us.”

Councillor Sankey said that she hoped one day to see Mary Clarke’s statue in the grounds of the Royal Pavilion.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that she recalled when the blue plaque for the WSPU was installed on at the Quadrant.

She said: “Unfortunately, Mary was not recognised among the women’s suffrage campaigners commemorated on the plinth of Millicent Fawcett’s statue in Parliament Square.

“Let us hope that the statue proposed for Mary for will come to the Pavilion estate as it is thoroughly deserved.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she hoped to see more women given the freedom of the city as currently only men had the honour.

Brighton and Hove’s highest civic honour had previously been awarded to the former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi but in October councillors voted to strip of her of the award.

This afternoon they voted unanimously to recognise Mary Clarke, with the three Brighton and Hove MPs Caroline Lucas, Peter Kyle and Lloyd Russell-Moyle sending messages of support.