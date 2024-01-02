A woman has been jailed after a shoplifting spree – including from the Waterstones book shop in George Street in Hove – and for an assault.

Amy Jones, 31, of no fixed address, stole goods worth more than £2,000 over two months last summer when she stole goods on 18 occasions.

She also assaulted a security guard at a branch of Marks and Spencer, in Montague Street, Worthing, on Monday 10 July.

Jones, formerly of Chesswood Road, Worthing, and Marine Place, Worthing, was jailed by Recorder James Hay at Brighton Crown Court on Friday 15 December.

Sussex Police said that Jones targeted

Waterstones, in George Street, Hove

the Co-op, in Ham Road, Shoreham

the Co-op, in High Street, Shoreham

the Co-op, in Plaza Parade, Worthing

the Co-op, in Rowlands Road, Worthing

the Co-op, in South Street, Worthing

Marks and Spencer, in Montague Street, Worthing

Tesco Express, in Goring Road, Worthing

Jones was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and was ordered to pay £187 compensation when she appeared at Brighton Crown Court.

Sergeant Sam Milsom, from Sussex Police, said: “We take shoplifting very seriously and those who think they can get away with it will be sentenced.

“The team worked really hard to collate all of the incidents and this wouldn’t have happened without their persistence.”