A woman has been jailed after a shoplifting spree – including from the Waterstones book shop in George Street in Hove – and for an assault.
Amy Jones, 31, of no fixed address, stole goods worth more than £2,000 over two months last summer when she stole goods on 18 occasions.
She also assaulted a security guard at a branch of Marks and Spencer, in Montague Street, Worthing, on Monday 10 July.
Jones, formerly of Chesswood Road, Worthing, and Marine Place, Worthing, was jailed by Recorder James Hay at Brighton Crown Court on Friday 15 December.
Sussex Police said that Jones targeted
- Waterstones, in George Street, Hove
- the Co-op, in Ham Road, Shoreham
- the Co-op, in High Street, Shoreham
- the Co-op, in Plaza Parade, Worthing
- the Co-op, in Rowlands Road, Worthing
- the Co-op, in South Street, Worthing
- Marks and Spencer, in Montague Street, Worthing
- Tesco Express, in Goring Road, Worthing
Jones was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and was ordered to pay £187 compensation when she appeared at Brighton Crown Court.
Sergeant Sam Milsom, from Sussex Police, said: “We take shoplifting very seriously and those who think they can get away with it will be sentenced.
“The team worked really hard to collate all of the incidents and this wouldn’t have happened without their persistence.”
