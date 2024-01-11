A car caught fire in yesterday afternoon in Brighton, leaving a charred wreck behind.

It’s not thought the blaze was suspicious, and nobody was hurt.

The car was parked in Park Crescent, Brighton, when it was engulfed in flames at about 6.15pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a car on fire in Park Crescent, Brighton, at about 6.15pm on Wednesday, 10 January.

“There were no injuries reported.

“If you have any information or relevant doorbell footage, report to police online or via 101, quoting 1019 of 10/01.”