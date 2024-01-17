A toddler has been injured in a hit and run in Brighton and today (Wednesday 17 January) police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information including any camera footage.

Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a toddler was left injured in Springfield Road, Brighton.

“Police were called on Sunday (14 January) to reports that a child had been hit by a car.

“The incident occurred at around 2.15pm and the driver did not stop at the scene.

“A witness to the hit and run described the vehicle as grey and small.

“The child attended hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

“If you have information to report in relation to the investigation, you can contact us via our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 651 of 14/1.”