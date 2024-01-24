The trial of a woman and her partner accused of manslaughter over the death of their baby daughter is scheduled to start today (Wednesday 24 January).

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face trial after baby Victoria was found dead at an allotment in Brighton last March.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl between Wednesday 4 January and Monday 27 February last year.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

A jury is expected to be sworn in at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London today.

Tom Little, prosecuting, is then expected to open the case against the defendants.

The trial before Judge Mark Lucraft, the Recorder of London, is expected to go on until Friday 8 March.