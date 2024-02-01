Thursday 1st February 2024 – The Great Escape today announces 100 new artists set to play at this year’s festival in Brighton, featuring a monumental and dynamic selection of some of the most promising new acts from across the globe and a breadth of genres including pop, electronic, punk, R&B, folk, rap and soul. Welcoming some of the most exciting new acts to Brighton this May, the latest line-up additions feature sibling hyper-pop duo Frost Children, buzzy American indie-sleaze act The Dare, NYC electronic trio Fcukers, finger-picking blues and roots guitarist Muireann Bradley, Korean post-rockers Jambinai, Melbourne indie-pop trio Tamara & The Dreams and many more.

In addition, The Great Escape has also revealed details of 2024’s first TGE Presents show, in partnership with Ticketmaster New Music. The free entry show will take place on 22 February and is the first in a series of monthly gigs set to be held at London’s Old Blue Last in the lead up to the festival. London art-rock six-piece Flat Party will headline the event, with support from gritty punk-tinted five-piece Saloon Dion and gothic shoegaze quintet Velvetine.

Alongside the festival, The Great Escape also hosts the UK’s leading music business conference, which is undergoing a transformation this year as a brand new network of music industry collaborators coming on board to shape its programming with the very best in cutting-edge knowledge and expert speakers. Look out for an exciting announcement on the conference coming soon.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 season from 15 – 18th May 2024 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £89.25 and are on sale HERE.

ALT / INDIE

Flat Party | The Shambolics | The Clause | Tamara & The Dreams | Bnny | Soft Launch | Fabiana Palladino | Nightbus | Bel | DellaXOZ | Rachael Lavelle | Brockhoff | The Dare | Kaeto | Soft Loft | Mali Velasquez | Humane The Moon | Kayla Grace | The Big Day | The Belair Lip Bombs | Platonic Sex | Cruel Sister | The Crooks | The Sheratons | Radio Free Alice | Colour TV | Winona Forever | Velvetine | Saloon Dion | Marathon | Brògeal | Good Neighbours | Faux Real | Man/Woman/Chainsaw | The Life | Fold Paper | Gut Health

The Great Escape has historically championed indie and alternative music and 2024 is set to see the festival continue to support the genre’s upcoming artists with Melbourne indie-pop trio Tamara & The Dreams, Chicago indie-rockers Bnny, American indie-sleaze star The Dare, the unpredictably slick Glaswegian band The Big Day and energetic Hamburg pop-rocker Brockhoff all added to the line-up. They will also be joined by Manchester late-night trio Nightbus and eclectic indie-rock quartet The Belair Lip Bombs.

Art-rock offerings come in the form of London six-piece Flat Party and noise-driven Man/Woman/Chainsaw, while shoegaze fans can get a lo-fi fix thanks to alt-rock soloist Cruel Sister, gothic quintet Velvetine, East London grungegaze duo Good Neighbours and Amsterdam-based post-punk band Marathon. Electronically-infused artist Rachael Lavelle, raw-edged Nashville native Mali Velasquez, Scottish five piece Brògeal and Aussie four-piece Platonic Sex add a folk spin to the line-up, while frenetic post-punk energy will be provided courtesy of buzzy melodic band Radio Free Alice, alt-rockers Saloon Dion, visual artist Kaeto, LA-based glam-rock brothers Faux Real and Canadian four-piece Winona Forever.

Other new indie additions include The Shambolics, The Clause, The Life, Fold Paper, Gut Health, Soft Launch, The Crooks, The Sheratons, Bel, Colour TV, Soft Loft, Humane The Moon and Kayla Grace.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

Elinborg | Anna Mieke | St Arnaud | Muireann Bradley | Lizzie Reid | Amble | Kingfishr | Moira & Claire | Desiree Dawson

Festival-goers can also expect to catch an array of exciting talent plucked from the worlds of folk, Americana and country including contemporary singer-songwriter Elinborg, Canadian folk darling St Arnaud, blues and roots finger-picking guitar star Muireann Bradley, Irish songwriter Anna Mieke, Canadian songwriter and baritone ukulele player Desiree Dawson and soulful Scottish serenader Lizzie Reid. Fans who like their folk more full-bodied won’t miss out either, as the line-up also features Irish folk-rock band Kingfishr, three-piece contemporary ensemble Amble and mystical indie-folk duo Moira & Claire.

ELECTRONIC / GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

KIIMI | Bolis Pupul | Michael Diamond | Coex | t l k | Lucy Tun | Fcukers | YARD

The Great Escape 2024 is also looking forward to welcoming an array of electronic artists to its stages as jazz-fuelled producer Michael Diamond, classically trained producer and vocalist KIIMI, Belgian electro-pop master Bolis Pupul and British-Burmese pop singer and DJ Lucy Tun all join the line-up. The new announcement also features warped NYC trio Fcukers, intense and immersive electro-noise band YARD, Bristol-based producer and vocalist t l k and Irish electronic artist Coex. For fans of rap and grime, TGE 2024 will also play host to a selection of some of the genre’s finest new acts and today’s announcement sees sharp and energetic wordsmith Chowerman added to the line-up.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

Romy Nova | Landel | Jackie Moonbather | Ruby J | SHVVN | Hohnen Ford | Caleb Kunle | Forest Claudette | Kuzi Cee

Flying the flag for jazz, soul and R&B at the festival, fans can look forward to catching emotional and energetic Kuzi Cee with his afro-beats and hip-hop-inspired sounds, modern soul storyteller Caleb Kunle, intimate jazz and folk singer Hohnen Ford, blues, jazz and indie-fusion artist Ruby J, multi-disciplinary act Romy Nova and comforting alt-R&B songwriter Forest Claudette. They will also be accompanied by Landel, Jackie Moonbather and SHVVN.

POP / DANCE

Frost Children | Angélica Garcia | Go-Jo | Mackenzy Mackay | MAD TSAI | Canty | SafeSp8ce | Vox Rea | Beattie | Leah Kate | Begonia | ASHY | Asha Jefferies | Maggie Andrew | Alessi Rose | Uly | Deeps | Tom Lark | Alfie Jukes | Tyler Lewis

Pop and dance music fans will also be treated to an enticing selection of some of the brightest new artists on the scene, including confessional pop-rock star Leah Kate, genre-bending emo bedroom pop artist SafeSp8ce, Paul Institute alum Fabiana Palladino and luscious noir-pop duo Vox Rea. They will be joined by self-produced silky-pop songwriter Alessi Rose, immersive multi-instrumentalist Uly, bedroom-born alt-pop artist Tom Lark, Australian singer-songwriter and producer Go-Jo, Canadian indie-pop powerhouse Begonia, breakthrough alt-pop artist DellaXOZ, infectious R&B-infused ASHY, Latin-inspired electro-pop artist Angélica Garcia, singer-songwriter Tyler Lewis, gripping genre-hopper Mackenzy Mackay and melancholic pop songwriter Maggie Andrew.

Elsewhere, fans of social media can look forward to raucous hyper-pop from ‘hyper-online’ sibling duo Frost Children, sad queer pop anthems courtesy of American artist and TikToker MAD TSAI and a performance from Brighton’s own TikTok sensation Alfie Jukes.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

Southern River Band | Joe & The Shitboys | Aggrasoppar | Alien Chicks | Aziya | Arrows in Action | Holy Wars | Bound By Endogamy | Dirty Blonde | Johnny Hunter | Unpeople | iDestroy | House of Women | Jambinai | Really Good Time | Full Flower Moon Band | Zheani

This year TGE will also play host to a huge selection of artists plucked from the punk, rock and metal genres. Traditional rock’n’roll fans can strap in for a heady dose of guitar-driven rhythms Australian four-piece Southern River Band, five-piece glam-punks Johnny Hunter and warped rockers Full Flower Moon Band. On the more experimental end of the spectrum, Brixton-based trio Alien Chicks will be offering up dynamic power-punk while Dublin’s Really Good Time will deliver a set filled with convulsive crunk-rock, Switzerland’s Bound By Endogamy will serve up their innovative industrial brand of punk and Australia’s Zheani will bring her boundary-breaking ‘fairy-trap’. Representing the Faroe Islands’ burgeoning rock scene, queer vegan punks Joe & The Shitboys have also joined the line-up alongside flower-punk supergroup Aggrasoppar. Additionally, rock revellers can catch rising alt-rock star Aziya, buzzy Nashville trio Arrows in Action, heavy alt-rockers Holy Wars, fierce female duo Dirty Blonde, metal maestros Unpeople, Korean post-rockers Jambinai, Bristol punks iDestroy and teen trio House of Women.

THE GREAT ESCAPE 2024 LINE UP SO FAR (A-Z):

AGGRASOPPAR | ALFIE JUKES | ALESSI ROSE | ALIEN CHICKS | AMBLE | ANGÉLICA GARCIA | ANNA MIEKE | ARROWS IN ACTION | ASHA JEFFERIES | ASHY | AZIYA | BABYMOROCCO | BEATTIE | BEGONIA | BEL | BIG SPECIAL | BNNY | BODUR | BOLIS PUPUL | BROf | BOUND BY ENDOGAMY | BROCKHOFF | CALEB KUNLE | CANTY | CARDINALS | CHOWERMAN | COEX | COLOUR TV | CRUEL SISTER | DARREN KIELY | DEEPS | DELLAXOZ | DESIREE DAWSON | DIRTY BLONDE | ELINBORG | EMMELINE | ENOLA | ERIN LECOUNT | FABIANA PALLADINO | FAUX REAL | FCUKERS | FLAT PARTY | FOLD PAPER | FOREST CLAUDETTE | FRIEDBERG | FROST CHILDREN | FULL FLOWER MOON BAND | GIA FORD | GO-JO | GOOD NEIGHBOURS | GUT HEALTH | HANA LILI | HOHNEN FORD | HOLY WARS | HOUSE OF WOMEN | HUMANE THE MOON | IDESTROY | JACKIE MOONBATHER | JACOB ALON | JAMBINAI | JOE & THE SHITBOYS | JOHNNY HUNTER | KAETO | KAYLA GRACE | KIIMI | KINGFISHR | KING ISIS | KUZI CEE | LANDEL | LEAH KATE | LIZZIE REID | LUCY TUN | LVRA | MACKENZY MACKAY | MAD TSAI | MAGGIE ANDREW | MALI VELASQUEZ | MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW | MARATHON | MICHAEL DIAMOND | MOCK MEDIA | MOIRA & CLAIRE | MUIREANN BRADLEY | NIGHTBUS | NO WINDOWS | OSCAR BROWNE | PICTURE PARLOUR | PLATONIC SEX | RACHAEL LAVELLE | RADIO FREE ALICE | RAY LAURÉL | REALLY GOOD TIME | ROMY NOVA | RUBY J | SAFESP8CE | SALOON DION | SARAH CREAN | SHVVN | SOFT LAUNCH | SOFT LOFT | SOLAARISS | SOUTHERN RIVER BAND | ST ARNAUD | TAMARA & THE DREAMS | T L K | TYLER LEWIS | THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS | THE BIG DAY | THE CLAUSE | THE CROOKS | THE DARE | THE LIFE | THE NEW EVES | THE SHAMBOLICS | THE SHERATONS | TOM LARK | TOM RASMUSSEN | TROUT | ULY | UNPEOPLE | VELVETINE | VOX REA | WINONA FOREVER | YARD | ZHEANI

