Journalist Piers Morgan today told the Prime Minister that his mother’s experience in a Brighton hospital A&E was like “a scene out of a warzone”.

Mr Morgan told Rishi Sunak that his mother, 79, spent almost seven hours on a hospital trolley in a corridor, along with 35 to 40 other patients waiting for treatment.

The interview, part of an hour-long special for Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV, also saw the PM admit that his government has failed on their pledge to cut NHS waiting lists.

Mr Morgan said his mother, Gabrielle, was taken by ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital on 6 November, 2023 for urgent specialist treatment in their cardiac care unit.

Mr Morgan said: “She was seen when she got there, and then she was put on a trolley in A&E, in a corridor, for nearly seven hours.

“The heart monitor battery ran out. Nobody fixed it.

“At one stage, no nurse came for three or four hours.

“She said old men were begging for bottles to urinate into, others were crying in pain or discomfort.

“She said it was a scene out of a warzone. And she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.”

He also said in his column for The Sun newspaper that there were no electric sockets near enough in the corridor to charge the heart monitor battery and all the vending machines were out of order.

He wrote: “No blame should be attached to the beleaguered nursing staff, who were insanely busy all night and just couldn’t cope with the sheer volume of patients – and this wasn’t even the weekend!”

Mr Morgan went on to say that his mother’s treatment once in the cardiac unit was “world-class”, and that she was back home within 48 hours after being given a stent in surgery to fix a blocked artery.

The interview with the PM is to be shown in full on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel at 2pm and TalkTV at 8pm tonight.

University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were contacted for comment.