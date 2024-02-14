The owners of a shopping arcade in The Lanes have applied to close off one end and put a new shop there.

Baron Homes, which owns commercial and residential property throughout Brighton, wants to reconfigure the Bartholomews entrance to East Street Arcade.

It wants to increase the art gallery to the left of the entrance and put a new shop where the entrance curerntly is.

The arcade’s other entrances in East Street and Market Street will remain.

A planning application written by Lewis & Co Planning says: “The East Street Arcade, formerly known as the Regency Arcade, is located in the Old Town area of Brighton between East Street, Market Street and Bartholomews. The arcade was opened in 1961 and was built on the site of warehouses known as Wardens Building’s.

“A number of units in the arcade are currently unoccupied and footfall through the space is low in comparison to the surrounding area. This application seeks to improve the use of space.

“The existing entrances to the arcade from Bartholomews and Market Street are very simple and understated, with minimal street presence.

“There is one main entrance to the arcade, the East Street entrance, this is more prominant in design with a decorative archway and framed lightboxes to the entrance.

“The Bartholmews Street and Market Street entrances are secondary to the main East street entrance.



“The Market Street and Bartholomews entrance surrounds are painted white with black East street Arcade signs above the entrance way.

“Two simple columns on either side of the entrances frame the aperture, over which a security grill is lowered at night.

“These entrances also include illuminated projecting signs which list the shops found inside the arcade.

“The internal arcade is made up of several small units accessed from within the arcade with timber framed glazed partitions and doors separting the walkway.

“They lack natural light and street presence, struggling to draw customers in.

“The proposals are for the internal alterations to the ground floor of the arcade, 2 Bartholomews and 3 Bartholomews, along with alterations to the entrance of the arcade on Bartholomews.

“The existing arcade entrance is to be repurposed to create a new entrance for 2 Bartholomews, whilst still providing escape from the arcade.

“The existing 2 Bartholomews entrance and portion of 2 Bartholomews will become a new commercial unit.

“A new entrance door is being proposed to 3 Bartholomews, along with extending the footprint into the exising arcade passageway.

“The internal alterations and changes to entrances seek to to provide a better use of the spaces.

“The new door to the gallery will also offer more street presence enticing more passing public to enter.”