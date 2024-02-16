Filling the last of the winter’s weekends just became a little cheaper thanks to an offer from Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

The burger chain is offering £2 kids meals – one meal for every adult meal – until the end of March.

Brighton and Hove News went along to check out the offer this week.

My kids are 11 and 12 and graduating to adult meals, so we also ordered some sides to bulk out the kid-sized burgers and chips.

But both of them were more than satisfied with the portions – particularly when teamed with a £2 milkshake on the side.

The hot honey chicken wings we shared were fabulous – crisp breadcrumbs, tender chicken and dripping with a chilli sauce and the house mayonnaise.

And the stack of onions rings were equally delicious – and filling.

The adult burgers were great – I had the Taxi Driver, which came with a dill sauce and cheese, and my husband had The Mighty, a meaty beast with two patties and bacon.



The staff tried their best to tempt us with cheesecake, but we were done.

Sarah Boyle, GBK’s head of operations, said: “Our commitment to quality shines through in every aspect of our menu, from our 100% British beef burgers to our fresh breaded chicken.

“We can’t wait to welcome families.”

The kids menu offers a classic beef burger, a crispy chicken option, chicken tenders, and a vegan burger, with chunky or thin fries on the side.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen is in Gardner Street, next to Komedia. Click here to see the menu.

Click here to book a table.

Brighton and Hove News were guests of Gourmet Burger Kitchen.