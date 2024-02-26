An OAP shouted “that dyke is a bitch” at her neighbour after accusing the woman’s dogs of eating her cat’s food, a court heard today.

Jane Merrington told Brighton Magistrates Court today that Monia Woods, 77, had been a “neighbour from hell” since she moved next door to her nine years ago.

The court was shown footage from Ms Merrington’s Ring doorbell, installed at her house in Sycamore Close, Portslade, in which Woods could be heard shouting at Ms Merrington.

And it heard a 999 call Ms Merrington made shortly afterwards in which she told police she had had enough.

In the call, she said: “She’s calling me allsorts, accusing my dogs of eating her food. My dogs are indoors, they haven’t been anywhere.

“I have had an Asbo on this woman from the police. I have had enough, I’m not taking any more of this.

“She’s saying she’s going to put me all over Facebook. She’s not talking to me like that. She gets away with it because she’s 70. This is what you are afraid of, arresting this woman.

“It’s been five years. She’s the most horrible lady. It’s not just me – she picks on a neighbour down the road. She’s a neighbour from hell.”

She also tells the caller Woods had accused her dogs of eating her cat’s food, called her a gay woman, and had been homophobic.

Defending, Mark Charnley asked her how she could be sure it was Woods shouting at her, as there was six foot fence in between them.

Ms Merrington said she had seen her walking along the communal path moments before, and that “she’s got a distinctive voice.”

Woods told the court she had not been present at the time, submitting a Tesco receipt timestamped 12.48pm on 7 February 2023 as proof she had not been there when the video was shot.

However, she did agree that she had returned from shopping in a taxi, and that the driver had helped her with her shopping, as Ms Merrington had described.

The court was told in her police interview on 4 April she had initially denied being there, but on being shown the video had admitted shouting but not swearing or saying “dyke”.

When asked today if it had been here shouting, she said: “Not at all. I would go more than that but at the present time I will say she was mistaken.

“I didn’t see her at all that day. Not any day. I have to close the doors.

“I have been warned by the police keep out of her way, go indoors, which I do.”

She also alleged the video had been edited by a friend of Ms Merrington’s, adding: “She’s not clever enough but I know who does, though I’m not allowed to say.”

The court also heard from Woods’ sister Nina, who she’d been shopping with, and who has been monitoring the CCTV at Woods’ house since the trouble with her neighbour began.

She said: “I watch Monia when she goes shopping because if I don’t, she gets accused by this lady.” She said she had listened to the CCTV from that day, and there was no shouting.

Prosecuting, Tim Concannon said: “The footage has not been produced and they are connected people.”

Defending, Mr Charnley said: “There’s no love lost between these parties whatsoever. It’s difficult to bore down to find the truth.”

He said Woods is of previous good character and there are no criminal proceedings against her.

After deliberating, chair of the bench Joanna Brown told Woods: “We heard that you gave an inconsistent account to the police officer. This undermined your credibility.

“For that reason we have found you guilty of this offence.”

Woods was convicted of threatening behaviour, fined £156 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £62 and costs of £500, which she has arranged to pay back at a rate of £5 a week.