A Hove wine bar has been told to take down the garden shelter it put up during the pandemic.

Elvis Kiri was told to take down the shelter he had put up at the back of Paris Wine Bar in Church Road after it ws brought to the attention of planning officers in early 2022.

He appealed the enforcement notice and submitted two planning applications in a bid to keep it.

But both were turned down and last week, a planning inspector rejected his appeal.

In a statement submitted with both planning applications in 2022 and 2023, Absolute Town Planning said: “Of note, the current proposal has developed during the covid pandemic and at a time when the hospitality sector has been encouraged to facilitate outdoor dining.

“The internal space created by the current proposal significantly adds to the viability of the enterprise. The impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector is particularly important and to be given some weight in the planning balance.

But planning inspector Alastair Phillips said: The appellant has raised the point that the hospitality industry was significantly harmed by the pandemic and the rear extension has been the business’s response in an effort to remain viable.

“I have taken this into consideration and, indeed, the improvement of existing businesses accords with Policies CP2 of the LP Part One.

“However, it is clear to me that the extension has not been designed to be a temporary feature but is intended to be permanent.

“Restrictions associated with covid have been lifted and the need for the business to provide increased covered seating in a well-ventilated area is no longer a justification for the development in place.

“In any case, I do not consider that the benefits to the business outweigh the harm caused to the significance of the host building, wider listed terrace, or the conservation areas.”

In a report recommending the refusal of the extension, planning officer Jack Summers said: “This property has been the subject of several applications for rear extensions since 2004 … all proposals for large increases in floorspace spanning most or all of the width of the rear garden (refused for design, size and materials).

“The current application is the first to also involve an extension over the full length of the plot.

“Extensions that would project beyond the width of the existing outrigger have clearly been robustly resisted on this site in the past.

“It is considered that this background illustrates a consistent approach to the implementation of heritage policies and principles over many years.

“It was considered that these proposals did not respect the traditional form of terrace development typical of 19th century housing, and along with unsympathetic rear extensions of neighbouring properties (built prior to listing) such full width rear extensions would further erode the outrigger arrangement which is a characteristic feature that should not be lost.

“It is considered that the increased scale of the current proposal results in an even greater impact than the previous schemes and is also strongly resisted.”