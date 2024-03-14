The folk that run The Prince Albert pub at the top of Trafalgar Street in Brighton have informed us that something very special is going down in the venue tomorrow night (Friday 15th March). After the fact that Fatboy Slim had played in the venue last October (Review HERE), it seems that anything may be possible when it comes to raising awareness of the ongoing plight faced by Brighton Grass Roots Music Venues!

As a result of this, the popular Brighton pub and music venue were contacted by none other than famous actors Toby Jones OBE and Ben Miles (who interestingly both actors were born in September 1966) as they wanted to help!

It seems that everything that Toby Jones has recently been involved in has been an impressive hit, including the 4 episode ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ mini series as well as the popular 20 episode comedy the ‘Detectorists’. Ben Miles also has an impressive film and TV career and is known for his role in ‘The Crown’ historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and also for his starring role as Patrick Maitland in the television comedy ‘Coupling’, from 2000 to 2004.

It appears that the duo of Jones and Miles will tomorrow be going under the banner of ‘The Plasticons’ which we are told will be a lighthearted affair that is being put on in association with the Brighton Music Venue Alliance, in order to gain more support for venues not only in Brighton, but up and down the country. In the last year we saw 1 in 5 Grass Root Venues close due to a multitude of reasons and very little support from the Government, so the scene relies on us to keep us going! After Covid it is now great to be able to get out of the house and go to gigs, buy a beer and save your local music scene!

Tomorrow evening’s musical event runs from 8pm to 11pm at The Prince Albert and is aimed to raise awareness of this ongoing plight. The other amazing thing is that this is a free entry event – details HERE and HERE.