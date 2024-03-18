GRACE PETRIE + MOLLY NAYLOR + GABI GARBUTT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 15.3.24

My first introduction to Grace Petrie was at her 2019 ‘Lefty Christmas Show’ at the stunning Bush Hall in London. It was one of those last-minute bookings the week before Christmas that I almost didn’t take. I am so glad I did! What an experience. The warmth and camaraderie in the room at any Grace show is just wonderful. So, when I saw her gig date pop up in my now local area of Sussex, I was very excited! Particularly as this was to be at Concorde 2, a venue that holds many fond memories for me.

This tour coincides with the release of the new album, ‘Build Something Better’, released on 8th March 2024. My Grace Petrie social media feeds have been buzzing with updates on hopes of the album making the top 40. And the big news tonight was that it had actually made the top 30, as the congratulatory signs held up by Grace’s fan club told us as she stepped onto the stage to start her performance.

The crowd were treated to tracks from the new album, to which they all enthusiastically sang along to. I think nearly everyone in the room had bought the album on day one. In between each song Grace entertained the room with observations on the state of our world, relating back to having written her first protest song 14 years ago. Hence the new record is to respond with something a little more hopeful in the title. Despite this positive name, the tracks still pack the usual punch in terms of responding to the powers that be.

Although the topics addressed in the songs and narrative are hard hitting, the warmth of Grace’s personality permeates throughout, and her sharp sense of humour brings another level of engagement to her audience.

As well as tackling topical issues and incorporating comedic observations on these, Grace is a hugely talented folk singer songwriter. Her skilfully crafted lyrics are delivered with a beautifully powerful voice accompanied by her intricate guitar playing. Joined by her five-piece band with Ben Moss on fiddle and keys, Francesca Knowles on drums, Amy Thatcher on accordion and keys, Jasmine Kennedy on bass and Robin Gatt on lead guitar – the performance sound is very individual.

We were also treated to two stripped down performances midway through the show with just Grace and Jasmine on stage for ‘King And Country’, then Ben and Grace duetting for ‘Build A Wall’.

Praise to Grace for thanking and naming so many involved in the evening as well as the making of the new album.

Grace Petrie:

Grace Petrie – vocals, guitar

Ben Moss – fiddle, keys

Francesca Knowles – drums

Amy Thatcher – accordion, keys

Jasmine Kennedy – bass guitar

Robin Gatt – lead guitar

Grace Petrie setlist:

‘The Best Country In The World’

‘The House Always Wins’

‘Start Again’

‘We’ve Got An Office In Hackney’

‘Storm To Weather’

‘Meanwhile In Texas’

‘Pride’

‘King And Country’

‘You Build A Wall’

‘Fixer Upper’

‘English Culture’

‘The Losing Side’

‘Black Tie’

(encore)

‘Northbound’

linktr.ee/gracepetrie

Molly Naylor (Writer, poet and performer)

Second on the bill tonight was award winning writer and performer Molly Naylor. Her plays and stories have been broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and she has performed at events all over the world. One of the joys of the event was how Grace introduced each of the acts herself. She felt ever present throughout the evening.

At tonight’s show Molly presented works mostly from her book ‘Whatever You’ve Got’published by Bad Betty Press. I really enjoyed Molly’s delivery. Her introductions to each poem were humorous and she didn’t allow rhythmic patterns to restrict her flow. Each poem was conveyed expressively with elements of a prosaic approach used.

I think as an admirer of the bizarre structures that punctuate our landscape I particularly enjoyed ‘Pylons’ and Molly’s referencing them within the context of relationships. I also smiled at her comments on the frustration of the ‘Smashing it’ social media posts whilst posting a picture of eating a muffin – it’s fine not to win at life.

Molly encouraged audience participation, both verbally and with gestures. To hear more from Molly – investigate her next Brighton performance on 28th March for Rebel Soapbox.

Molly Naylor setlist: (mostly taken from ‘Whatever You’ve Got’)

‘If You Didn’t Get The Invite, This Is The Invite’

‘My Girlfriend’s Dog’

‘Dry January’

‘Pylons’

‘You’re Alright’

‘Whatever You’ve Got’

www.mollynaylor.com

Gabi Garbutt

The opening act tonight was singer songwriter Gabi Garbutt. Half Chilean singer songwriter from London, receiving acclaim from many of her peers and music industry presenters. Her style being described as part punk poet, part multi-instrumentalist, she has already shared the stage with a variety of performers including The Libertines, Edwyn Collins and Big Country.

A vibe that ran through the whole evening was how well each performer connected with the audience. Gabi introduced each song with a back story and covered themes of panic attacks, climate change and looking out for each other. With a poetically rhythmic strumming style and powerful voice, she owned the stage wonderfully as a solo performer.

Gabi Garbutt setlist:

‘Lady Matador’

‘New Kind Of Weather’

‘Your Blues’

‘Genet’s Journey’

‘Notes From The Undergrowth’

‘Bad Boy Bird’

‘Panic’

‘This Higher Place’

www.gabigarbutt.com