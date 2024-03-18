The boom in electric bikes and scooters poses a fire risk to thousands of people in blocks of flats across Brighton and Hove, according to a tenant rep.

Emma Salcombe, of Essex Place, Brighton, asked councillors whether, with the increasing number of fires, they planned to ban e-bikes and e-scooters from council blocks.

Her question followed a fire last month which started in a fourth-floor flat in Theobald House, in Blackman Street, Brighton.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by an e-scooter lithium battery.

A fire last October at Richard Allen Court, in Brighton, a block of flats run by BHT Sussex, was also believed to have been caused by a lithium battery, in that case one that was used to power an e-bike.

Ms Salcombe told councillors: “Those of us who are disabled have to get permission from the council to store our Motability scooters but those with e-bikes and e-scooters can just take them into the home.

“Those who are responsible make sure that when they’re charged properly, they’re disconnected.

“We do have a growing population who do not care about fire safety rules. That also means, as our landlord, you’re responsible for making sure the tenants know these rules and regulations – and you’re not doing that.”

Ms Salcombe spoke out at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Housing and New Homes Committee at Hove Town Hall last Wednesday (13 March).

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who chairs the committee, said that she had been involved with discussions about potentially introducing new rules after two fires linked to e-scooters in council buildings.

Councillor Williams said: “There’s no legislation at the moment that prohibits the ownership of these scooters.

“But we do urge our residents in our council blocks to follow the safety guidance particularly in relation to any electrical item. This is included in the council’s fire safety web pages.

“You’re right to raise this because e-scooters are a particular issue. I notice they are now banned on the railways. You can’t take them on trains. And they are banned in other places.

“I’d be happy to set up a working group and see what the council can do about it.”

Councillor Williams said that she would consult with the council’s legal department to see what could be done.