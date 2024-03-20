A man has been charged with drugging a woman before sexually assaulting her in a Brighton hotel, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 20 March).

The force said: “Police in Brighton have charged a man with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in the city.

“A woman in her late teens reported being sexually assaulted after consuming drugs with a man at a hotel on Brighton seafront on Tuesday evening (12 March).

“She reported the incident to police and an urgent investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.

“Yousuf Dar, 23, of Main Road, in Romford, was arrested on Saturday (16 March) and subsequently charged with administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity, sexual assault, voyeurism, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (18 March), Dar was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 15 April.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “Sussex Police takes any reports of spiking extremely seriously and we will do all we can to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Alongside our partners, we will continue to put measures in place to identify and protect vulnerable people and help prevent people falling victim to spiking in the first place.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of spiking, early reporting is key so they can be protected and any evidence gathered.

“Please tell a member of bar or security staff if you’re out or always call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”