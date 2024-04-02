A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman has been freed without charge with police saying that her death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Sussex Police said: “The death of a woman at an address in Peacehaven is no longer being treated as suspicious.

“Emergency services were called to a property in Skylark Avenue on Monday 25 March following reports of a woman in medical distress.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She has since been identified as 39-year-old Amy Lloyd. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance.

“He was released on bail while inquiries to establish the full circumstances around Amy’s death were completed.

“Following those inquiries, which included a post-mortem examination, Amy’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

“The man who was arrested has been released with no further action.”

Detective Inspector Mors Lambert said: “Our thoughts are very much with Amy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Amy’s death was initially treated as suspicious based on the information available to police at that time.

“However through further inquiries, we no longer believe that to be the case.

“It’s important we conduct those inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding Amy’s death and I’d like to thank all of those people who provided information and supported our investigation.

“A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”