Six men have appeared at court today in connection with a brawl outside a barber’s shop which left two men in critical condition.

Kozheen Banaee, 22, of Roman Road, Hove, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm as a result of Tuesday’s fight in Franklin Road, Portslade.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, as were Sardan Qadir, 30, of Oldham, Hogr Banaee, 22, of Falmer Road, and Ayob Mohammed, 22, of Western Road, Brighton,

Kozheen Banaee is accused of wielding a blade, Qadir a plank of wood, Hogr Banaee a tyre iron and Mohammed a metal bat.

All four, plus Ali Husseini, 19, of Dyke Road, Brighton, and Kosar Banaee, 19, of Roman Road, Hove, were charged with violent disorder.

Prosecuting, Suzanne Soros said the fight involved groups from two rival barber shops. The court was shown video footage of the brawl.

All were committed to Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 2 May for a plea and case management hearing. All but Qadir and Husseini were remanded in custody.

Police were called to Franklin Road at about 2.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a fight with weapons. The area was cordoned off for several hours as emergency services worked at the scene.

The air ambulance was called and three people were taken to hospital, two in a critical condition. Sussex Police said yesterday that a 24-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 29-year-old man from Worthing and a 23-year-old man from Brighton were also arrested but did not appear in court today.