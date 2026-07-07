Two empty units in a new development in Edward Street, Brighton, can be used as a gym after councillors approved a change of use.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee were told that the lower ground floor and ground floor of the building known as Block F, on the former Amex House site, had been marketed for three years but remained empty.

Last month, the committee approved a similar change of use application for neighbouring Block E to allow a climbing wall company to move in.

Despite marketing, the lower floors have remained empty since the development was completed. Potential occupiers wanted better lighting and higher floors.

At the Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday (1 July), members were told that using the street-level floors for leisure was a “pragmatic” use of the space.

Some neighbours objected, with concerns about noise, vibration, increased traffic and anti-social behaviour.

An anonymous supporter highlighted the health and wellbeing benefits and the extra services for residents provided by a gym.

Green councillor Marina Lademacher, who represents Queen’s Park ward, spoke on behalf of resident Ana Kovalova, whose child had been affected by noise in the building while revising for exams.

Councillor Lademacher said: “It is a fact that these premises were not designed or built for gym use.

“Indeed, the six children in the block are already being affected by the noise such as the child of Ms Kovalova who had revision for her recent mock exams severely impacted by existing noise levels.”

Steve Eccles, director of the Edward Street Quarter developer Socius Development Limited, said that all the homes in the scheme were let or sold, as was the majority of office space.

However, the ground floors had been vacant for three years because of the economic climate.

Mr Eccles said: “We absolutely do understand the concerns by residents in terms of assurances on noise impacts.

“I want to assure the committee that residents’ quiet enjoyment of their homes remains paramount and, having a long-term interest at the moment in this project, I do not want 168 apartments complaining about the noise impact.”

He said that a single 24-hour gym company was interested in both floors, which are linked by a staircase. The company had experience operating under homes

A report to the Planning Committee recommended a number of conditions including measures to manage noise and vibration including soundproofing ceilings, floors and walls between commercial and residential units, with controls on amplified music.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell, who chaired the Planning Committee when the original application for the old Amex House site went through, said that the original proposals were for a “mixed use” scheme.

Councillor Cattell said: “I would really be glad for the sake of the developer, for the sake of the success of the development as a whole and for the occupants of the building generally not to have all this dead space around them.

“If I lived there, I’d be much happier if everywhere was occupied.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “It is a good use of the site, considering it’s been empty for three years.

“I do actually feel worried about the residents above. I would really prefer it was 7am to 11pm now. Then perhaps later on they can increase the time.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill said: “I do favour the 24-hour system. I think there are certain people who might work in that kind of development who would benefit from it.

“To give a similar example, we (Councillor Theobald and I) are both fire authority members. There’s a benefit for people who are living there and who work in blue light services who might need to work out in times that might be unusual.”

The application was approved by eight votes to two.