An election poster in a community garden has been defaced four times, resulting in condemnation from candidates.

The White Street Community Garden, in Edward Street, Brighton, is on the border of Queen’s Park and Kemptown wards, where by-elections are taking place on Thursday (2 May).

A poster listing the 11 candidates standing in the two wards was subject to repeated attacks but just one name was damaged, Brighton and Hove Independent candidate Adrian Hart.

Mr Hart said: “It’s such a shame. Amex Area Neighbourhood Action Forum and the garden team had just one intention – to let residents know of an election.

“But our response is the same as the tagging nearby. They come to vandalise again. We show up and repair. We don’t give up.

“Seems like our tenacity in repairing my scratched out name every time paid off – vandal gave up after four attacks.”

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Kemptown ward Robert Brown said that he was disappointed by the repeated attacks.

He said: “Last year I had some of my posters defaced, removed and spoilt – it’s not helpful.

“One may disagree with people and policies, yet defacing items doesn’t solve that – debate does.”

Milla Gauge who is standing for Labour in Queen’s Park and Theresa Mackey, the party’s candidate in Kemptown, said: “It’s sad a community group that have worked to promote democratic participation have had their work stifled.

“We love the rough and tumble of politics but there’s ways to engage that don’t involve vandalism.

“We’d encourage these vandals to debate the issues they seem to be upset about rather than resorting to damaging property.”

The Conservative candidate in Queen’s Park, Sunny Choudhury, said: “I personally think that we may have a difference of opinion but I do not see any logic or sense doing such acts.”

The Kemptown and Peacehaven Conservatives condemned the behaviour “outright”, saying: “We are fortunate enough to live in a thriving democracy, whereby we can vote for our preferred representatives. This is not in keeping with our democratic values.”

Brighton and Hove Green Party was contacted for comment.

Polling stations are due to open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.

The count is due to take place on Sunday (5 May) to coincide with the count for the Sussex police and crime commissioner election.