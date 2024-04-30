‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – ‘FOZ FEST’, THE GLADSTONE, BRIGHTON 28.4.24

There was a very special event happening on Sunday 28th April in memory of local father and music promoter Steve ‘Fozzy’ Foster, who sadly passed away in January following complications after major heart surgery. He won’t ever be forgotten but friends, family, and all who knew him wanted to ensure that he’d gone out with a bang whilst raising funds for the British Heart Foundation. The event was curated by Black Rabbit Productions and they couldn’t have done better. The Gladstone was heaving and seven hours of live bands rushed by.

AKA The Syndicate

The afternoon kicked off with AKA The Syndicate who, to quote their website, “Emerges as a dynamic post-millennial ska-punk supergroup, born amidst a health scare and propelled forward by the challenges of a global pandemic.?”

The mastermind behind the music, Gary Knight, a talented songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, initiated the project in 2019, fuelled by a diagnosis of skin cancer, fortunately not malignant. This unexpected twist gave him the push needed to finalise a collection of songs that had been brewing within him for years. Following the pandemic, an anthem of isolation titled ‘Hands Up (Who’s Coming With Me?)’ captured the mood and AKA The Syndicate was riding high.

Their gig today was 40 minutes of post-millennial ska, reggae and punk which forces you to dance, dance with this syndicate of great artists who, even on such a narrow performance space managed to move a tad! I’m a sucker for some filthy brass and they delivered in spades.

www.akathesyndicate.com

The Go Go Cult

Next up on the stage were The Go Go Cult who are a wonderfully anarchic 4 piece formed in 2010 … I do so wish that they really live in a heavily armed farmhouse in the swamplands of Reading, as quoted on their website, but I suspect not! Their wild and unique brand of Hypnotic Fifties Psycho-Delic Garage Goth Surf Punk slaps straight in your face. They are compelling, noisy, angry, sleazy and utterly brilliant.

4 critically acclaimed albums, a licensing deal with the fantastic European label Trash Wax Records, regular appearances on BBC6 Music and a string of devoted followers and you can see why. I have a feeling that out of a post nuclear winter The Go Go Cult will be the only survivors along with gaffer tape and cockroaches. Now where is that heavily armed farmhouse in case when they push the button I can get there?

www.thegogocult.com

Maxine Talulah

Third on the bill was Maxine Talulah who is a singer songwriter currently recording her third studio album with well-known musicians within the industry. She had her own show in Las Vegas, worked with many radio/TV stations and should have reached the stratosphere, but due to poor management decisions her career was set back. Now with determination she’s on the ascent once more.

Her ‘Shipbuilding’ cover delivered at the end of the set was lovely which says something from me who rates the song as one of my favourites of all time. With her strength of purpose, great stage craft and voice you can certainly expect to see her on the circuit and wider afield.

www.maxineuk.com

The Fish Brothers

Into the evening and Brighton’s The Fish Brothers kicked off proceedings. The band began between drinking buddies Martin Fish and Chunky Charnsworth 20 years ago whilst waiting for a pub to open.

The pair mixed music hall favourites with a punk rock attitude in a series of packed pub shows, eventually graduating to write their own songs.

After Chunky left, Martin recruited a series of band members, including the legendary Captain Sensible and Attila The Stockbroker, before settling on the current four-piece of himself on vocals, Chesty Charnsworth on guitar, M M McGhee on drums and Baby David on bass.

They have since played more than 1,000 gigs, joining the Levellers for both their World Freakshow and One Way Of Life tours, and earning themselves a series of banishments along the way, including famously from Komedia.

There are no words to sum up their set, without me adding to the profanity in the banter coming from the stage tonight. The baring of Martin Fish’s stomach was probably a step too far for me but the audience loved it. The fans cheered, danced non stop and one woman even made it onto the stage at the end.

www.facebook.com/fish.brothers.3

The Riffs

Formed in 1989 The Riffs gained plaudits for their live work across the UK, Ireland and Europe, often with special guests from other outfits.

After a hiatus they returned to the circuit in 2011 with a comeback at the 100 Club.

The Riffs took performance to another level at The Gladstone tonight, lifting us a little higher, with great musicianship and songs. Theirs is a pungent, exhilarating ska, soul sound with Adam’s harmonica playing standing out as an integral part.

www.theriffsuk.com

Johnny Moped

Johnny Moped formed in May 1974 in Croydon, the band were a proto-punk band. Initially calling themselves Johnny Moped and the 5 Arrogant Superstars, by August they changed their moniker to Assault and Buggery, then the Commercial Band, before reverting to just Johnny Moped by January 1975.

They emerged at the beginning of the first punk wave and were clearly riding it. They were loved and championed within the scene, including BBC’s John Peel, and through ups and downs and line-up changes, including Chrissie Hynde and Captain Sensible they are still revered. For ear bleeding total noise this is punk at its most raucous and unapologetic.

Fozzy would have loved it – as reiterated by his daughter Martha when I caught up with her – and those that loved him loved it too. RIP Steve ‘Fozzy’ Foster we will miss you and the scene won’t be the same without you in it.

damagedgoods.co.uk/bands/johnny-moped