Mandatory autism training for GPs, a map of safe sensory spaces, and increased access to autism assessment are all being proposed by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The proposals come as part of an action plan within the council’s new Adult Autism Strategy, launched to coincide with April’s Autism Acceptance Month.

The strategy, approved by the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on 7 November 2023, contains a five year action plan aimed at improving support and services for autistic adults in the city.

The action plan sets out aims in six key policy areas, such as housing and mental health, but no specific targets are cited for when any of the proposals may be introduced.

Councillor Tristram Burden, chair of the council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health sub-committee, said: “The Adult Autism Strategy will be overseen by the Autism Partnership Board, which is made up of a wide range of partners, including the NHS.

“The next stage of the strategy is to develop detailed workstreams and delivery plans – this will include how mandatory autism training for GPs and mental health professionals will be delivered, for example.

“We work with partners on the Autism Partnership Board continuously to identify any additional funding which is required for specific projects, and will be working with organisations across the city to advance the inclusivity of their services.

“We look forward to updating our residents throughout this process and ensuring autistic people in the city are not only kept at the heart of this strategy, but hear from us regularly on how it is progressing and what new services and support are available to them.”

Brighton and Hove News understands that there is no particular pot of funding identified to implement the strategy’s action plan as a whole, but that additional investment and funding will be identified as the council develops workstreams.

The ‘action plan’ focuses on relationships and safety, housing, mental health, physical health, social care and neurodevelopmental accessibility.

The full strategy, on the council’s website, is also available in an ‘easy read’ version which omits the action plan details.

Across all areas, the action plan commits to delivering inclusive adjustments to services, and for staff to proactively identify unpaid carers and signpost them to support.

It also says there should be clear and accessible guidelines on how to complain about services, and such complaints should be addressed through a “restorative justice approach.”

The action plan also mentions that any training should include the widely varying experience of autism with other experiences, including cultural sensitivities and gender and sexuality.

Alice Conroy, autistic co-chair of Brighton and Hove Autism Partnership Board said: “There is often a lack of understanding of invisible disabilities and accessibility needs, which can be experienced as oppressive by neurodivergent people.

“Changing the lens on autism will hopefully change understanding, culture and practices, and thus, the outcomes for autistic people, many of whom have previously been unheard and unseen.

“It’s exciting that through this work there is a commitment towards systemic change and ‘doing things differently,’ to improve the lives of autistic people.

“I am passionate that the Brighton and Hove Adult Autism Strategy will promote a neurodiversity-affirming culture and practice approach that amplifies autistic voice, recognises autistic culture and celebrates autistic strengths.”

On relationships and safety, the action plan mentions the creation of a map of safe sensory spaces and a neurodivergent community café.

A review by local transport operators of how public transport can be more accessible for autistic people is also promised.

On housing, training on autism and inclusive adjustments is promised to be given to housing teams, including repairs and maintenance service and homelessness teams.

The council’s plan also says it will raise the issue of autistic people under 35 who receive housing benefit having to share homes with others in unsuitable and challenging environments with the Local Government Association.

On mental health, the action plan includes a commitment to mandatory autism training for mental health professionals and GPs, including restraint minimization training and training on autistic burnout and the high suicide risk experienced by autistic people.

The plan also says that therapeutic interventions other than cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) should be available and adapted for different communication styles, with trauma-informed support available for people who have been misdiagnosed with a mental health condition.

On physical health, an accessibility review of Accident and Emergency services is promised, with hospitals and clinical settings to consider autistic people’s sensory needs.

The plan also says there should be an autism lead in PALS (the Patient Advice and Liaison Service) within hospitals and accessible support for people who complain.

On social care, the creation of clear guidelines for transitioning between children’s and adult social services is promised, as well as reviews of social care financial assessment, including disability related expenses.

On neurodevelopmental assessment and support, increased access to assessment and the development of a coordinated point of access – led and developed by neurodivergent people – are promised, as well as proactive identification and support for unpaid carers.

You can find the whole Adult Autism Strategy on the council’s website here: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/adult-social-care/stay-healthy-and-well/brighton-hove-adult-autism-strategy-and-action-plan#tab–introduction