JOHNNY HATES JAZZ – TRADING BOUNDARIES, SHEFFIELD GREEN 27.4.24

For the first time in thirty six years, Johnny Hates Jazz have stepped out onto the road for their first ever headline tour of the UK, with a schedule of twenty four dates spread around the UK between now and October.

Catching them early, on their fifth date at a sold-out Trading Boundaries in Fletching, there was an air of expectancy surrounding this concert. Currently Johnny Hates Jazz consists of original members Clark Datchler on vocals and keyboards and Mike Nocito on guitars and bass. Aided by a strong group of session musicians, the band in the live environment produce an interesting musical equation. There still remain the pop sensibilities which made them such a big draw back in the late 1980’s, yet the sound itself has been developed and expanded, as the various band members have developed as musicians, writers and musical engineers over the interim years.

Though the band have played a number of festival dates in the years since they reformed, taking the opportunity to go out on the road on a full tour after such a long period away obviously brings risks of its own, hence the interest in how they would appear in the full live show environment.

If there were questions concerning how the band would react to the slog of the touring environment again, then they were able to answer those quickly and if there was any air of nervousness this was rapidly dismissed as the band and audience threw themselves wholeheartedly into the show.

It is fair to say that the atmosphere was bubbling well before the band hit the stage with a clear air of anticipation being felt around the venue. Though Trading Boundaries is a small niche setting, there is something about it that seems to bring the best out of every artist who treads its boards and tonight was no different. Certainly, the audience were ready and well intent on having the best time possible. Perhaps there may have been a question of how many were old fans reliving their youth and how many were interested bystanders seeing whether Johnny Hates Jazz has any relevance in today’s musical environment. Both questions were very clearly answered and there were certainly no concerns about their ability to still pull in an audience and keep that audience entertained throughout.

As is usual at trading Boundaries the set was split into two halves. On this occasion both sets lasted forty five minutes each, and were balanced around three albums in particular. Unsurprisingly 1987’s ‘Turn Back The Clock’ clearly featured, but the rest of the set was drawn from 2013’s ‘Magnetized’ and 2020’s ‘Wide Awake’ albums, showing quite clearly that this is a band that were intent on embracing their more recent output and not resting on the laurels of the 1980’s. Of course, the ‘Turn Back The Clock’ tunes were those that were best known, but the quality of the material written in the last decade is such that it more than holds its own within the set and engendered positive responses throughout. Clearly this was a set high on killer, with no filler.

The first set was predominantly built around the first and last albums. Opening with ‘New Day Ahead’ the band set out their intent with a strong pumping pop song that instantly had the audience hooked from the first notes. Following up with ‘Me And My Foolish Heart’, it was clear that the band knew exactly how to work this crowd and get the best interaction and reaction from them.

With regular breaks between the songs which enabled Clark to provide some explanations about the (perhaps) less well-known (to some) songs and anecdotes about the band from their past it made for an intensely entertaining evening and certainly expanded the feel-good ambience in the room. With Clark working the stage, engaging with and drawing in the audience, it was clear that the bonhomie was spreading with the audience reaction growing louder as each song ended and the next began. This was a night to party and those who were here were intent to do exactly that.

‘Different Seasons’ from the ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album was a perfect example of how a song can change over time. Though only an album track back in the day it has taken on a new life in the intervening years becoming an anthem in Asia and now a staple and well-loved part of the set.

‘Nevermore’, the solitary track featured from the ‘Magnetized’ album in the first set started gently with a soft vocal before expanding and allowing guitarist Nic Keeble to open up and show that there is more of an edge to this band in the live environment.

‘Don’t Say It’s Love’ with its delicate soft funk feel was well received and saw the audience loudly and enthusiastically engaging with the band.

Yet, this was a set of differing styles and was able to move from a party moment into more thoughtful territory, as ‘Wide Awake’ the title track the band’s pandemic album showed, bringing together a song that was thoughtfully crafted and written recognizing how the lockdown environment had created a world where we had become detached and enabled Clark to show his environmental passion’s and his view on the state of our planet.

The first set ended with everyone up and dancing to the hit single ‘Turn Back The Clock’ and as we entered into the break there was a distinct buzz and an air of anticipation for what the second half would bring.

Where the first set had been built around the ‘Turn Back The Clock’ and ‘Wide Awake’ albums so the second took a similar turn with the ‘Magnetized’ album showcased.

The stand out song from this album was ‘Ghost Of Love’, a number that was emotionally dedicated to Clarks mother. It is a soft ballad, a love song with a delicate vocal and gentle melody that brought a solid soul evocation to proceedings.

‘Release You’ from the same album was another pointed number, although this time evaluating our lives, how we don’t make the most of them and how we should make the most of the time that we have. Lyrically thoughtful and emotive, but musically it was another slower number and these two pieces back-to-back created a strong emotional feeling throughout and showed how the band are capable of creating thought provoking and meaningful music albeit in a mainstream environment.

Yet it wasn’t long before the party was back in full swing with the big hit single, ‘I Don’t Want To Be A Hero’ bringing the audience to their feet and a few dance moves beginning to see the light of day. Yet even in this environment there needs to be the recognition of the anti-war sentiment that sits behind this tune, which in itself is probably more relevant now than when it was written.

‘Spirit Of Love’ continued the renewed party atmosphere with its soft funk touch, before seeing Nic rip open his guitar and throw a few rock flourishes bringing the tune into 80’s soft rock territory.

‘Lighthouse’ saw the audience and the band as one with an extended singalong as the band were able to show off their individual strengths and really open up, and the feel-good atmosphere went stratospheric as the band rolled into the final number of the night and the one that everyone had been awaiting as the opening chords and synth of ‘Shattered Dreams’ came to the fore and Trading Boundaries became a full on dancefloor.

There was no encore, but with the band announcing that they would be at the merch stand signing and meeting everyone, there was unsurprisingly little effort to leave as many waited to spend their time meeting and chatting with their long-term heroes.

So, how are Johnny Hates Jazz in the live environment? Certainly, they more than stood the test of time. The sold-out nature of this show and the ecstatic and buoyant reaction of the audience encapsulated the feel-good factor the band generated and it was clear that they would be welcomed back here again. They are a band who on this showing have plenty of relevance in this day and age and will hopefully use this run of shows to redefine their strengths and abilities and use it as a springboard to bigger and greater things. Perhaps going into this show I wondered how it would pan out, but I was very pleasantly and happily surprised. Perhaps I should not have been. Certainly, anyone considering whether to get a ticket for a later show should have no concerns. Yes, there is an overwhelming element of nostalgia throughout but also enough modernity and alacrity to recognize that this is not just an 80’s nostalgia ride, but they are actually a band with relevance and something to say. Quite simply….a triumph!

Johnny Hates Jazz setlist:

Set 1:

‘New Day Ahead’ (from 2020 ‘Wide Awake’ album)

‘Me And My Foolish Heart’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

‘Greater Good’ (from 2020 ‘Wide Awake’ album)

‘Different Seasons’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

‘Nevermore’ (from 2013 ‘Magnetized’ album)

‘Don’t Say It’s Love’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

‘Wide Awake’ (from 2020 ‘Wide Awake’ album)

‘Don’t Stop The Music’ (from 2020 ‘Wide Awake’ album)

‘Turn Back The Clock’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

Set 2:

‘Heart Of Gold’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

‘Magnetized’ (from 2013 ‘Magnetized’ album)

‘Ghost Of Love’ (from 2013 ‘Magnetized’ album)

‘Release You’ (from 2013 ‘Magnetized’ album)

‘I Don’t Want To Be A Hero’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

‘Spirit Of Love’ (from 2020 ‘Wide Awake’ album)

‘Lighthouse’ (from 2013 ‘Magnetized’ album)

‘Shattered Dreams’ (from 1987 ‘Turn Back The Clock’ album)

johnnyhatesjazz.com