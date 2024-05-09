This One-Of-A-Kind Choose-Your-Own-Adventure spectacle unfolds in The Vault, hosted by the Multi-Award-Winning One-Man-Circus himself- the incredible Morgan James. This 60-minute show is suitable for ages three and up.

Imagine a circus where every single show is an unpredictable hilarious adventure. At A Circus Sized Game Show, YOU choose the acts, play the games and win the prize of an unforgettable unique show!

Australian Morgan James is renowned for his ability to make audiences of all ages laugh and cheer as he guides you through a show filled with surprises and laughter with his fusion of circus artistry, larrikin comedy and audience participation.

Venue Details

THE VAULT @ FOOL’S PARADISE

St Peters Church, Brighton

Dates

18-19 May: 4pm

25 May – 1 June: 4pm

2 June: 1pm

£11 / £10 (Conc) – 241 offer – Tickets available here

Age suitability: 3+ (Guideline)

Babes in Arms policy: Under 2’s are allowed in for free on the lap of a guardian.