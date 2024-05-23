Albion will make more history this summer when the men’s first-team squad head to Japan for a pre-season tour. The tour, supported by American Express, includes prestigious fixtures against two of Japan’s leading clubs.

Our first match takes place on Wednesday, 24 Julyagainst Kashima Antlers, who are currently third in Japan’s Meiji Yasuda J.1 League and have won the domestic title on eight occasions.

They are managed by Serbian coach Ranko Popovic, who took over in December 2023. Kick-off is 7pm local time (11am BST).

Four days later, on Sunday 28 July, we play Tokyo Verdy, who won promotion back to the J.1 League last season under the management of Jofuku Hiroshi. Kick-off is 6.30pm local time (10.30am BST).

Both games will be played in the 68,000-capacity National Stadium in Tokyo, which was built for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Tickets for both games will be available to Albion fans and details will be announced soon, with 2024/25 season-ticket holders, 1901 Club members and My Albion+ members able to buy from this coming Sunday 26 May.

Albion’s profile in Japan has soared in recent years, helped by the performances of Kaoru Mitoma, who joined the club in August 2021 from J.1 League club Kawasaki Frontale.

Thousands of Japanese supporters have flocked to the Amex to watch the club in the Premier League and many have become season-ticket holders.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said, “We are delighted our men’s first team are going to be in Japan for this inaugural visit and one which will be another historic moment for the club.

“We will be in the final part of our pre-season preparations, ahead of the new Premier League season, and are certain this tour will capture the imagination of our supporters.

“It has been amazing to see how interest in our club has grown in Japan and we now have a huge fan base there, and we are very excited in anticipation of our first-ever visit there.”