The King has recognised three people from Brighton in the Birthday Honours List published today (Saturday 15 June).

David Tibble, 72, has been made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to education and philanthropy.

Mr Tibble was the finance director of recruitment business Hays and chief executive of consultants WNS as well as a founding partner of the private equity investment firm Somerton Capital.

He was a founding trustee of the Inspiration Trust and serves as vice-chair of the board of trustees at the multi-academy trust which has a chain of primary and secondary schools in Norfolk.

He has also served on the advisory board of the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Victoria Brownlie becomes an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the hair and beauty industry.

Mrs Brownlie, who now lives in Lancing, is the chief policy and sustainability officer at the British Beauty Council.

She previously spent four years as a political assistant to the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council from 2015 to 2019.

Mrs Brownlie was a pupil at Blatchington Mill School from 1996 to 2003 – as Victoria Brown – where she passed 10 GCSEs and four A levels.

Deborah Roberts, the artistic director and co-founder of the Brighton Early Music Festival charity, has become a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Ms Roberts, from Rottingdean, has been honoured for charitable services to the community in Brighton, Sussex and the south east.

She is an expert in renaissance and baroque music and co-founded the Brighton Early Music Festival with a fellow singer Clare Norburn in 2002.

Ms Roberts told one interviewer: “If I were to sum up the festival in one word, it would be ‘fun!’”