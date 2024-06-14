A man has been arrested on suspicion of harassing women in Portslade, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 14 June).

The force said: “Police investing reports of women being approached and harassed in Portslade have arrested a man.

“The victims have reported that a man sitting in his vehicle in Mile Oak Road has left his car and followed them and persistently harassed them while they have been walking or running in the area on Sunday 9 June and Monday 10 June.

“A 39-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words and behaviour to cause harassment and distress.

“He remains in custody.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “We have been investigating a number of reports from women who have been approached by a man who has caused them to feel alarm and distress.

“We want to hear from any other further victims and from anyone who has have any information about these incidents.

“We have increased our policing patrols in the area of Mile Oak Road for reassurance.

“Please report online or ring 101, quoting serial 944 of 09/06.”