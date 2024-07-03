Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed three new additions to Fabian Hurzeler’s coaching staff, subject to successful work permit applications.

Jonas Scheuermann is joining Albion as assistant head coach, Marco Knoop as goalkeeping coach and Max Lesser as tactical analyst.

Jonas joins us from German club Augsburg. He became assistant manager there in 2017 and the 38-year-old has since worked under seven different head coaches.

He previously spent ten years on the coaching staff of SV Waldeck-Obermenzing.

Marco had a 13-year career as a player at regional level in his native Germany before he embarked on his coaching career at Bochum in 2006, working with various age group teams until 2011.

The 45-year-old then joined RB Leipzig, coaching their U19s until 2016 when he took up a similar role with Borussia Dortmund.

He took his first senior coaching role in Turkey with Fenerbahce in 2020 and then spent a year with Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Marco joined St Pauli in 2022 and worked with Fabian when he took over as first-team coach in 2022.

Max, who is 29, was most recently with Ajax as chief analyst, previously he held a similar role with VfB Stuttgart.

Jonas, Marco and Max will work alongside men’s first-team coach Andrew Crofts and men’s first-team goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

The club will now proceed with the relevant visa processes, with the trio expected to start work in the coming days.