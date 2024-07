Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen will stand between England and a place in Euro 2024 in the tournament semi-final in Dortmund on Wednesday 10th July.

Holland beat Turkey in the Quarter Final

Vetbruggen made a world class at the very end of the match from Turkish substitute Semih Killicsoy, the Albion keeper scoop the ball away from point blank range.

Albion will have two players involved in the semi – final , Verbruggen and Lewis Dunk who is in the England squad.