Brighton and Hove Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen will stand between England and a place in the Euro 2024 final on Wednesday (10 July).

The Netherlands keeper is expected to be on the side that faces England in the semi-final in Dortmund after Holland beat Turkey in their quarter-final.

Verbruggen made a world-class save at the very end of the match from Turkish substitute Semih Killicsoy, the Albion keeper scooping the ball away from point-blank range.

Albion will have another player involved in the semi-final, with Lewis Dunk in the England squad.