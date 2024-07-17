Sussex Police have urged the driver who hit a pedestrian on the coast road to come forward.

The force said this afternoon (Wednesday 17 July): “Police are appealing for the driver of a car involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Saltdean to come forward.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 5 June at 9.30am in Chichester Drive East at the junction with the A259 Marine Drive Saltdean.

“An 83-year-old woman was hit by a dark blue car as it turned from Marine Drive into the junction.

“The driver stopped initially and it was believed the pedestrian had sustained minor injuries.

“It was later established that she had suffered a broken hip.”

Paul Wood from the collision process unit said: “We are asking for the driver of the blue car involved to come forward.

“And would also like to hear from any other witnesses who saw the collision or have any dashcam footage of it.”

Sussex Police added: “If you can help our investigation, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting CRaSH 1461147.”