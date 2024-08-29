A man who stole an ebike has been jailed and fined.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 29 August): “Sebastian Chojnacki, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced on Wednesday 14 August following the theft of an e-bike in February.

“On Tuesday 20 February, an electric bike was securely locked in a caged bike storage area inside a private car park in Davigdor Road, Hove.

“At around 1.30pm, Chojnacki entered the car park and, over the next 20 minutes, broke into the storage area and cut through the lock before making off with the stolen bike.

“On Saturday 6 April, a man matching Chojnacki’s description was seen in the Dyke Road area by patrolling PCSOs.

“An officer attended and was told that Chojnacki had entered an underground car park in attempt to evade police. He was found hiding in the waste disposal area by the officer a short while later.

“Chojnacki was arrested on suspicion of theft and bailed the following day to allow time for further necessary tnquiries to be undertaken.

“Later that month, on Thursday 25 April, Chojnacki was charged with the offence.

“After failing to comply with his bail conditions, he was further arrested on Tuesday 30 April and bailed ahead of his next hearing on Wednesday 1 May.

“Chojnacki failed to appear for his court hearing on Friday 5 July and was arrested in Hove on Wednesday 24 July after a warrant was executed for his arrest.

“He pleaded guilty to the theft and for failing to surrender to police on Thursday 25 July at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody to await his sentencing.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 August, Chojnacki was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and fined £2,515.”

PC Emily Hamby said: “Bike theft is more than just an inconvenience. It undermines the sense of safety and trust within our community.

“In this case, the victim took all the right precautions by securing his bike with a lock in a designated area.

“Despite this, Chojnacki exploited the situation by breaking into the secure location and stealing the ebike.

“He has now been sentenced and fined for the theft and we will continue to seek justice for victims of crimes such as this, holding those who engage in criminal activity accountable for their actions.

“If you have been a victim of a bike theft, we ask that you make a report to us as soon as possible.

“We also recommend that you take note of any identifying features and serial numbers on your bike so that if the property is later recovered, we can return it to you as swiftly as possible.

“You can make a report to police online or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”