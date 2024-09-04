Last year English singer, songwriter and musician Lloyd Cole released his current album, ‘On Pain’, on 23rd June 2023 on the earMUSIC label and successfully toured the album, which included a performance at Brighton Dome on 31st October – Read our review of that night HERE.

‘On Pain’ was Lloyd’s twelfth album as a solo artist and featured eight new Lloyd Cole songs, four of which were co-written by Commotions founding members Blair Cowan and Neil Clark, who also perform on the record. The album is produced by Chris Merrick Hughes and was recorded in Lloyd’s attic studio The Establishment.

Bringing us right up to date, Buxton born but now Massachusetts based Lloyd is this month out on tour right across the length and breadth of the country with his ‘One Man Show’, where he will be performing two different sets of music with no support. This is different from anything he’s done recently. Thankfully he has booked a Sussex concert date and this time around Lloyd will be performing at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on this coming Sunday, 8th September. Doors swing open at 6:45pm and there still are tickets available to purchase, which can be located HERE.

www.lloydcole.com