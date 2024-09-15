Halina Rice is a London-based electronic music artist known for her groundbreaking approach to music production and live performance. Rice has established herself as a leading figure in the contemporary electronic scene, blending complex soundscapes with immersive visual elements. Her previous releases have been praised for their innovative use of technology and emotional depth, earning her a dedicated following around the world.

Halina has announced her third studio album ‘EVOLVE’ set for release on all digital platforms on 9th October. Ahead of this date Halina has dropped the lead single titled ‘SPLIT’, check out the video HERE.

In support of the highly anticipated new album, Rice will be taking her renowned immersive show to high profile venues across the UK in 2025. Working with an international team of visual artists and designers, March 2025 will see performances at iconic venues including Nottingham Rock City, Manchester New Century, Newcastle NX, Bristol’s SWX, Glasgow SWG3, Leeds Project House and more crucially for us The Old Market in Hove on Friday 14th March 2025.

Rice is widely acclaimed for her innovative fusion of electronic music, visual art, and cutting edge immersive sound and technology. Her new album was mixed in L-ISA by L-Acoustics spatial audio software and will be released in Dolby Atmos spatial effectively pushing technical boundaries to create a multisensory experience that transcends traditional music experiences. With her new album exploring themes of:

“EVOLVE came about through my work in spatial audio where you separate sounds into granular objects. Each sound, however small, has its own life and space. When combined a whole new textured composition evolves and emerges. Ultimately the aim is to orchestrate and unify these sounds together – along with visuals and lights in live – to create evocative and moving experiences. Some of the tracks I have been performing in live environments to experiment and give them time to literally evolve into the final released versions. Much of my process revolves around experimentation in order to innovate.”

Integral to Rice’s work is the creation of dynamic and encompassing live immersive experiences. In 2020 she launched her groundbreaking ‘NEW WORLDS’ project – where each release comprised both music and the creation of a unique visual environment. Since then she has continued to experiment with innovative technology, working with lead visual designer Freny Antony and often being one of the first to take the plunge into what is now a rising trend in immersive experiences.

Tour tickets are available from HERE and tickets for Halina’s performance at The Old Market are also available from HERE.

Halina’s other releases can be found on Bandcamp, check them out HERE.

www.halinarice.com