A fire in the early hours damaged a block of supported housing in Brighton between Western Road and the seafront.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze at Fred Emery Court, a YMCA Brighton supported living block, in Sillwood Street, along the road from the Lion and Lobster pub.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).

The fire service tweeted at 3.20am: “Firefighters are tackling a fire at Fred Emery Court, Sillwood Street, Brighton.

“Crews from Brighton (Preston Circus), Hove and Bexhill on scene with four pumps.

“Building fully evacuated. One casualty treated for smoke inhalation. Secamb in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

The fire was put out by 4am and crews have since left the street.

The YMCA Brighton has a description of Fred Emery Court on its website: “We offer supported housing to 31 people in studio flats based in the centre of Brighton.

“There are a number of accessible flats for people with mobility impairments.

“All referrals are made through Brighton and Hove City Council.

“We are unable to offer permanent accommodation. This accommodation is aimed at helping you to get ready for moving to greater independence.”