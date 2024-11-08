The dynamic trio known as MAQUINA (‘Machine’) hail from Lisbon and comprise of João (guitar), Tomás (bass), and Halison (drum and vox). They have made a significant impact on the Portuguese music scene with the release of their debut album ‘DIRTY TRACKS FOR CLUBBING’ on 27th January 2023. The album features 4 extended tracks with danceable motorik drum beat, bass driven on a repetitive and aggressive dirty lines and noise filled guitar riffs like a machine gun on an endless firing fueled by screaming lyrics immersed in delays and reverbs, all wrapped in a lo-fi texture.

Drawing inspiration from repetition/minimalism-centred styles such as Krautrock and Industrial Techno, MAQUINA. fearlessly explores the boundaries of these genres by incorporating elements of rock and electronic music into their distinctive sound. The album ‘DIRTY TRACKS FOR CLUBBING’ showcases a mix of pulsating beats, scuzzy bass riffs,and noisy guitars, challenging norms and pushing the limits of conventional music. They have successfully carved out a distinctive identity in the music scene.

With their energetic performances that blend dance culture with heavy-hook songcraft, MAQUINA quickly gained a reputation among audiences. This led to their second release, an official live bootleg recording no less which is titled ‘LIVE AT PAREDES DE COURA’ and dropped on 20th September 2023. This is available for free on the band’s Bandcamp page HERE.

One of the standout features of MAQUINA’s live performances is their commitment to authenticity and musicality. Unlike many electronic acts that heavily rely on machines and programmed beats, this trio challenges convention by excluding the use of machines and clicks during their concerts. Instead, they embrace the raw power of live instruments, providing an electrifying experience that resonates with the audience on a deeper level.

MAQUINA’s second studio album came out on 5th April this year. Its title is ‘PRATA’ (‘Silver’) and sees another half dozen deep cuts in the similar vein. In support of this release the band are heading out on tour next February with 13 European concerts, 11 of which are here in the UK and the Brighton date is Friday 21st February 2025 at The Hope & Ruin.

Tickets are on sale now via Love Thy Neighbour promoters (HERE) and from Seetickets (HERE).

linktr.ee/maquinaponto