Saltdean Lido is to close for about four weeks to fix faulty pipework which has been causing underground leaks.

The lido management emailed and posted on Facebook today (Monday 11 November) to tell customers that the pool would be closed from Wednesday (13 November).

They also warned that the unexpected repair bill might affect improvements to changing rooms that were planned over the winter – but said that they hoped it would still be possible to complete these.

The statement said: “We have experienced a few underground leaks around the pool in recent years and again earlier this year.

“We now have another leak and it is apparent that we have a problem with the pipework all around the pool.

“It was our intention to rectify this latest leak and then go on to improve the pipe connections around the pool.

“Despite our best efforts to keep the pool open during this period, we have been advised that there are structural risks in doing this and the water level should be reduced while excavation takes place.

“This means, very sadly, that it is necessary to close the pool until these essential works are completed. There is no good time to do this but on balance winter is better than summer.

“The last swimming session will be on Wednesday 13 November and we will be working as hard as we can to reopen the pool in three to four weeks. Our team is committed to minimising any inconvenience caused by this closure.

“We do understand how important the pool is to everyone and we are doing everything we can to have these repairs completed as quickly as possible.

“We’re also working on the best ways to support our valued season ticket holders during this period and will be in touch once we have more updates on the repairs.

“We sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans and thank you for your understanding and patience as we make these vital improvements.

“Your support is invaluable as we work to enhance and preserve Saltdean Lido, ensuring it remains a beautiful and functional space for the community to enjoy.”

The changes to the changing rooms include replacing the roof and installing a permanent curved glass window.

The lido management have also just bought a pool cover which they said should reduce the “very significant” utility costs by helping to maintain water temperatures.