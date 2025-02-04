Opal Mag, a promising emerging artist who we have reviewed a number of times already, released her captivating debut single ‘Looking For’ back on Thursday 5th September 2024. The track delves into the journey of an awakening and newfound connection with another person, unlocking hidden parts of the self that you never knew existed.

‘Looking For’ blends dream pop and fuzz rock, characterised by melodious synths, a gritty guitar solo and Opal’s ethereal floating vocals. The track showcases Opal’s unique ability to create a soundscape that is both nostalgic and refreshingly original, with its sweet yet bold musicality and confessional lyrical style. The single is paired with a picturesque music video, anchored by Opal’s siren stature. Each scene evokes a dreamlike state of mind inviting viewers to fully immerse themselves in the world of ‘Looking For.’ Watch the video HERE.

Born and raised in London, Opal grew up surrounded by music, setting the stage for a multitude of musical ventures that ultimately led to the rise of Opal Mag. Over the years, she has drawn inspiration from influential bands like Mazzy Star, Hole, The Sundays, The Breeders, and The Smashing Pumpkins, shaping her sound through a rich tapestry of experiences and memories. While these musical giants have influenced her journey, Opal’s work is distinctly marked by her own unique signature.

Opal Mag will be headlining at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton on Friday 28th February courtesy of JOY. promoters. Support will come from goodbye and Grace Equi. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased from HERE and HERE.

