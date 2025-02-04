Brighton RNLI lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen has retired after 42 years, having also served as a crew member and helm in that time.

Mr Cohen was made an MBE three years ago and has also been a crew member at Tower – the RNLI’s busiest station which is on the Thames.

Since becoming lifeboat operations manager for Brighton he has taken on the same role at Newhaven where he plans to serve out the year.

The RNLI said: “Since joining in 1982, Roger has been involved in 2,260 lifeboat launches resulting in 248 lives saved.

“There was even a shout for Brighton RNLI on his very last day at Brighton as the crew were paged at 2.30pm to reports of a person in distress. They were stood down by the Coastguard soon after launching.

“On Friday (31 January) a celebration was held in honour of Roger at Saltdean Lido, attended by lifeboat crews past and present from across the region.”

Mr Cohen said in a speech: “Forty-two years, one month and 21 days is hard to sum up in a few words.

“Much has changed – the boats have become larger, more complicated, but overall far better lifesaving boats.

“What has not changed is the drive of ordinary people walking into a lifeboat station and becoming trained lifesavers.

“Most importantly, is the fact that we continue to save lives.

“The profile of the casualty has changed but without fear or favour we will pause our daily lives or interrupt our sleep to answer the call to save a life.

“I am immensely proud of the teams I have volunteered with and managed. Lifelong friends have been formed through the station.”

Mr Cohen, who worked as a trading standards officer by day, added: “For those here on the boat, stay safe – the rewards of training will pay off as you cope in a horrible sea.

“But remember to respect the sea. She is powerful and can always bite.”

As well as furthering the RNLI’s core aim of saving lives at sea, under Mr Cohen’s leadership, Brighton RNLI became the first LGBT-accredited station in the country and was the first to take part in Pride.

In March 2024, Mr Cohen represented the RNLI by reading the charity pledge at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey as part of the organisation’s bicentenary celebrations.

And just over two years ago he was presented with the MBE insignia in an investiture ceremony by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle, recognising his service to the RNLI and to charity.

RNLI head of region Ryan Hall said: “I’d firstly like to express my thanks to Roger – for truly showing the RNLI values over his selfless years of volunteering.

“We strive for the RNLI to be a forward-thinking and inclusive place to work and volunteer and Roger should be proud of the part he has played in this.

“Roger has played a huge part in steering us on the right course during his 40 years of dedication and I’d like to wish him well for his retirement.”