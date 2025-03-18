Councillors were “obliged” to reflect public concern about a £280 million plan to build almost 500 flats on the old Brighton gasworks site, a planning inspector was told today (Tuesday 18 March).

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee turned down the application submitted by St William, which is owned by one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders, the Berkeley Group.

St William appealed against the refusal and today a public inquiry started at Brighton Town Hall.

Celina Colquhoun, for the council, said that councillors were entitled to take a different view of scheme to the planning officer who wrote a report recommending that it be approved.

Miss Colquhoun said: “At the heart of the appellant’s apparent protests is clearly that the committee chose to disagree with its officer.

“It has relied upon the committee meeting and the matters discussed therein to suggest that the reasons for refusal and the council’s position at this appeal is unreasonable because the evidence goes beyond the issues that were specifically raised at the meeting.

“This in itself ignores the clear direction in (planning law) which states that a ‘local planning authority must, in determining an application for planning permission, take into account any representations made’.

“It is also clearly not necessary within a committee debate to refer to and raise and debate all those representations – nor is it required to set out which representations it has taken into account within the reasons for refusal either.”

Miss Colquhoun said that the council had received a huge number of representations on various topics which took a different view to planning officials.

She said: “The committee members were obliged to take these representations into account as much as the views of their officers and then are also expected to use their own knowledge and judgment.

“The proper question for the Inspector is whether the matters raised by any of the parties at this appeal are relevant to and appropriate for his assessment of the acceptability of the scheme and whether he can recommend the Secretary of State allow or refuse the scheme.

“It will be shown that the council was correct to refuse the application and that the Secretary of State would also be justified in refusing consent through this appeal.”

Miss Colquhoun told planning inspector Dominic Young: “There is no issue that the contribution of 495 housing units – even if none of them is affordable – would make a significant contribution to the council’s housing land supply which currently stands at 1.4 years.

“There is also no issue, given that the site is a brownfield site, that the inspector should have regard to the National Planning Policy Framework which states that substantial weight be given to the ‘value’ of using ‘suitable brownfield land within settlements for homes and other identified needs’ and that such proposals ‘should be approved unless substantial harm would be caused’.

“It is further clear that the principle of the site’s suitability for future development of a mixed-use housing scheme (is accepted).

“However, none of the above gives rise to an overriding justification for development which fails to meet policy and gives rise to unacceptable levels of harm.

“In other words, it would be wrong to interpret the government’s position as ‘maximise use of brownfield for housing at any cost’.

“It is also clearly not the approach set out within the development plan.

“The scheme is acknowledged within the planning officer’s report to the Planning Committee as a ‘very dense scheme’ which ‘would represent a major change to the townscape and visual amenity of the local area’.

“The appellant’s approach from the start has been to try to maximise the number of dwellings while seeking to downplay the real impact in heritage terms.

“(It tries) to focus on individual elements close to the site, such as the Courcels building, as reference points to justify a high-density development with a series of tall buildings rather than properly reflect the wider character of the area including and note the existing role of the site both in physical and historic terms.

“The appellant’s ambitions have led to a development that represents a harmful overdevelopment which falls short both in design and amenity terms and which inter alia gives rise to a strong reason in heritage terms to refuse it.

“It is of particular note that the appellant has at points chosen to take an unfortunately aggressive approach to the appeal in a number of its communications. It has already determined to apply for costs as we understand it.

“It was no doubt disappointed that the committee did not agree with the council officer’s recommendations but its representatives have frankly taken a rather odd if not disingenuous approach.

“(It has alleged) that the reasons for refusal themselves fail to accord with (planning law) as well as now alleging that the council’s evidence goes well beyond the reasons.”

Miss Colquhoun also said: “The appellant has in its evidence sought to emphasise not only the fact that the council’s case officer supported the grant of permission for the appeal scheme but that, of the 17 departments within the council and over 20 statutory consultees, only one (the UK Health Security Agency) formally objected to the scheme.

“They have been less keen to draw attention to the fact that some 1,700 representations were received by the council from the public, together with views from interested non statutory bodies such as Save Britain’s Heritage, Rottingdean Heritage, the Kemp Town Society, Brighton and Hove Heritage Commission, the Brighton Society, Regency Squares Community, Regency Society of Brighton and Hove and the Georgian Group all objecting to the appeal scheme.

“Of the statutory consultees, the appellant has sought to draw support in particular from the fact that Historic England had ‘not objected’ to the scheme.

“This is correct as far as it goes. The full text of Historic England’s concerns … is before the inspector.

“It was of course not for Historic England to carry out the exercise of weighing the public benefits of the scheme against the harm to heritage. That is a matter for the decision-maker.

“In addition, while the council’s heritage team concluded that fewer heritage assets would be affected, the Conservation Advisory Group, which is a recognised advisory body to the council, raised additional concerns and objected to the scheme.

“These representations, together with all the relevant application documents, as well as the officer’s assessment and recommendations, were before the council and the members of the committee and would have been relevant to the members’ assessment as part of the decision-making process.”

And the councillors were under a duty to take into account all relevant representations, she said.

Miss Colquhoun also said: “The scheme does not include the provision of any affordable housing despite the requirement for 40 per cent within the plan.

“This followed the submission of a financial viability assessment by the appellant which was reviewed by the DVS (District Valuer Services).

“The overall conclusion of the DVS was that a nil contribution could be justified albeit that this should be subject to subsequent review and the council accepted this advice.”

This is subject to review, particularly if the scheme proves to be more profitable than expected, and includes the possibility of an application to the government agency Homes England for grant funding.

Miss Colquhoun added: “It may be noted that the appellant’s financial viability assessment shows the scheme, even without affordable housing, as not providing a sufficient return to be viable but asserts that it is still prepared to proceed with and build the scheme.”

She spoke about the height of the scheme so close to the Kemp Town Conservation Area which starts just 100 yards from the gasworks site.

The appeal continues.