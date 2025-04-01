ABC have announced the return of their iconic ‘Lexicon Of Love Orchestra’ tour for 2025 which sees them perform their timeless debut album ‘The Lexicon of Love’ in its entirety alongside all the ABC hits across the UK, including a performance at the Brighton Centre.

‘The Lexicon of Love’ was originally released in1982, skyrocketing to number one on the charts. Showcasing Martin Fry’s distinctive, soulful voice with timeless classics like ‘Poison Arrow’, ‘The Look Of Love’, ‘Tears Are Not Enough’ and ‘All of My Heart’. Produced by the legendary Trevor Horn and voted by many as the best British album of the decade, cementing ABC’s place in music history.

Worldwide hits and eight studio albums followed. ABC continue to demonstrate that even now over 40 years on from ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ Martin Fry’s song-writing and stagecraft is still as contemporary as it was in the beginning.

‘The Lexicon of Love Orchestra’ tour first captivated audiences in 2009 with a dazzling performance at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring Martin Fry in his unforgettable gold lame suit. This 2025 tour will see ABC joined by conductor Anne Dudley and The Lexicon Sinfonia promising a truly magical evening celebrating this enduring pop masterpiece.

ABC ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ UK Tour Dates:

OCTOBER 2025

THU 30 BOURNEMOUTH IC

FRI 31 CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

NOVEMBER 2025

SAT 01 BRIGHTON CENTRE

MON 03 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

TUE 04 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION

THU 06 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

FRI 07 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

SUN 09 LONDON PALLADIUM

MON 10 LONDON PALLADIUM

THU 13 NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL

FRI 14 GLASGOW ARMADILLO

SAT 15 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

MON 17 LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

THU 20 BATH FORUM

FRI 21 MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

SAT 22 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE

