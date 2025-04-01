ABC have announced the return of their iconic ‘Lexicon Of Love Orchestra’ tour for 2025 which sees them perform their timeless debut album ‘The Lexicon of Love’ in its entirety alongside all the ABC hits across the UK, including a performance at the Brighton Centre.
‘The Lexicon of Love’ was originally released in1982, skyrocketing to number one on the charts. Showcasing Martin Fry’s distinctive, soulful voice with timeless classics like ‘Poison Arrow’, ‘The Look Of Love’, ‘Tears Are Not Enough’ and ‘All of My Heart’. Produced by the legendary Trevor Horn and voted by many as the best British album of the decade, cementing ABC’s place in music history.
Worldwide hits and eight studio albums followed. ABC continue to demonstrate that even now over 40 years on from ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ Martin Fry’s song-writing and stagecraft is still as contemporary as it was in the beginning.
‘The Lexicon of Love Orchestra’ tour first captivated audiences in 2009 with a dazzling performance at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring Martin Fry in his unforgettable gold lame suit. This 2025 tour will see ABC joined by conductor Anne Dudley and The Lexicon Sinfonia promising a truly magical evening celebrating this enduring pop masterpiece.
Tickets for the 2025 ‘Lexicon of Love Orchestra’ are on sale via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP Packages are also available sjm-vip.com.
ABC ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ UK Tour Dates:
OCTOBER 2025
THU 30 BOURNEMOUTH IC
FRI 31 CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA
NOVEMBER 2025
SAT 01 BRIGHTON CENTRE
MON 03 BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
TUE 04 SOUTHEND CLIFFS PAVILION
THU 06 NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL
FRI 07 SHEFFIELD CITY HALL
SUN 09 LONDON PALLADIUM
MON 10 LONDON PALLADIUM
THU 13 NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL
FRI 14 GLASGOW ARMADILLO
SAT 15 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
MON 17 LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC
THU 20 BATH FORUM
FRI 21 MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO
SAT 22 BLACKPOOL OPERA HOUSE
