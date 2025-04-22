A motorcyclist from Brighton suffered serious injuries in a crash this morning just north of the Devil’s Dyke.

Sussex Police said that the crash happened on the A281 close to the Ginger Fox, formerly Shaves Thatch.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision on the A281 near Poynings.

“The collision involved the rider of a motorcycle at 10.15am today (Tuesday 22 April).

“It happened near the junctions with the B2117 Brighton Road and Shaves Wood Lane.

“The rider, a man from Brighton, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Temporary road closures are in place while emergency services respond to the incident.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Penhold.”